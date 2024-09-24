Kangaloo wants citizens to stop being ‘armchair critics’

President Christine Kangaloo. - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

President Christine Kangaloo has called on citizens to step up and do more to bring about change in TT, rather than sit on the sidelines as “armchair critics.”

Kangaloo wants the public to come forward and share their concerns at consultations, to advocate for what’s important to them and hold their elected parliamentarians to account.

“I call on all citizens to discharge our civic duties with pride and vigilance — by participating in the political process, attending public consultations, staying informed about current issues, voicing concerns to our elected representatives, and advocating for causes that resonate with us.”

She cautioned the public against being content with “sitting on the sidelines or ensconcing ourselves in the position of armchair critics. Rather, let us all answer to the biblical injunction to ‘Get up; pick up our mats; and walk.’”

In her Republic Day message, Kangaloo spoke of her own difficulties to get people to serve in public life.

“I have found that a significant challenge has been getting citizens to step up when called upon to share their talents in this public affair of building our nation’s future, by giving of themselves in public service. Some have doubted their abilities, while others hesitated to commit the time and energy necessary to fulfil their duties as citizens, and as architects of our country’s future.”

Without referring to the impact crime has on the country, as well as the economic challenges many face, the President said the public must share the responsibility to fulfil the vision for “a safe, responsible, and productive nation.”

“Change will not happen on its own, nor can it happen overnight. Instead it is brought about by deliberate, concerted action and activism, personal as well as collective. It is brought about by all of us participating fully in this public affair of republicanism,” she said.

The President sounded a hopeful note saying Trinidadians and Tobagonians are blessed “with abundant stores of confidence, courage, resilience, and strength.”

“Let us therefore be more than mere observers of our nation’s development. Rather, this Republic Day, let us re-commit to stepping out of our comfort zones and into a fuller participation in this ‘public affair’ that is republicanism. Let us put down our loudspeakers and instead, roll up our sleeves and work, including by answering the call to public service, to make our hopes and vision for the future, an achievable reality. Forty-eight years is but a short period of our history, and while we have not yet achieved our full potential, I am confident that we possess the wherewithal to do so.”