Kamla: PNM undermining institutions

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar. - File photo

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says there is little to celebrate on Republic Day because the PNM is undermining all institutions.

She promised to do all in her power to counter the PNM's efforts in this regard.

In her Republic Day message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar said, "During the past nine years of the current administration, there has been an unending attack on independent institutions. Numerous attempts to subvert the Constitution and unprecedented government intrusion into the lives of average citizens have also occurred."

She gave examples of what she meant, saying "From overbearing and overreaching financial legislation, health mandates, excessive spying and surveillance to interferences in the protective services, taxation authorities, service commissions, and EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission), this government has taken the nation down a path of dictatorship."

Persad-Bissessar said Trinidad and Tobago is "now a nation whose hallmarks are the erosion of our democratic institutions and tenets, an economic down spiral, an unprecedented, deadly crime and violence wave, and a citizenry forced to exist in fear and terror at all levels."

She said this was not the case under her administration from May 2010-September 2015.

Persad-Bissessar said the UNC-led People's Partnership coalition focused on implementing progressive, people-centred policies and programmes, which manifested a clear plan for the country's development in all areas.

"These included ensuring the safety and security of our citizens, providing for a safer country, providing quality education for our children, improving the standard of healthcare provided to citizens, and focusing on expanding the economy and creating sustainable jobs."

Repeating the UNC's view the general election is imminent, Persad-Bissessar said, "I vow to all citizens that I will continue to protect and preserve their constitutional rights, freedoms, and privileges."

Republic Day, she continued, "serves as a keen reminder that we still have remarkable powers to determine our nation’s future as a people."

She urged citizens "to use their voting power to ensure we protect our hard-won freedoms and demand an end to government abuse, intrusion, and overreach."