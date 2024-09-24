Health Ministry: 21 new dengue cases, no new deaths

An aedes aegypti mosquito. - AFP Photo

The Ministry of Health said 1,417 cases of dengue fever have been laboratory-confirmed – that is, 21 new cases since its September 20 update.

There have been no further deaths since the 18 listed in the last update.



An update from the ministry on September 23 said 1,176 yellow fever notices have been issued to property owners, directing them to clean their surroundings.

Of the 1,176, 70 have been considered for legal proceedings for non-compliance.

About dengue fever

The ministry reminded the public that the dengue fever may be spread by the bite of an infected

Aedes aegypti mosquito.

The symptoms appear within five-six days of being bitten and can last for one-two weeks.

It said the symptoms include fever, headaches, pain behind eyes, muscle and joint pains, skin rash, nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea.

It said anyone showing signs or symptoms of dengue should seek immediate medical treatment at their doctor or the nearest health facility.

To help avoid dengue:

The ministry reminded people to eliminate breeding sites of the Aedes aegypti mosquito.

It also urged people: to dispose of all unwanted articles, derelict vehicles or appliances in the yard or environs which can collect water and become mosquito breeding grounds

cover water containers such as tanks, barrels, drums or buckets with a mosquito-proof covering

cut down and remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes

clean drains and guttering to allow the free flow of water

use mosquito nets and insect repellent when appropriate for personal protection.