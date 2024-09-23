Trinidad and Tobago begins diplomatic relations with Palestine

Dr Amery Browne. - File photo by Ayanna Kinsale

LESS than six months after Trinidad and Tobago recognised Palestine as a state, diplomatic relations have officially been established with the signing of a joint communique in New York on September 22.

A Ministry of Foreign and Caricom Affairs release said the event was one of the minister, Dr Amery Browne's "major engagements" at the start of the High-Level Week of the 79th Session of the UN General Assembly in New York.

It said Browne and Prime Minister of the State of Palestine Dr Mohammad Mustafa signed the document at the Permanent Mission of Trinidad and Tobago to the UN in New York.

"Today’s formalisation of bilateral relations represents the commencement of an ongoing dialogue between the people of TT and the Palestinian people," it said.

"The establishment of diplomatic relations with the State of Palestine is rooted in the ongoing commitment of TT, at both the regional and multilateral levels, to contribute to international peace and security. Today’s signing reinforces the call for a peaceful resolution of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, with a two-state solution that guarantees the security of Israel and the right of Palestine to an independent, viable and sovereign state within the pre-1967 borders."

The release said TT's consistent support for Palestine has been demonstrated through its endorsement of critical resolutions regularly presented to the UN's General Assembly, as well as those adopted at the Emergency Special Sessions on the protection of civilians and humanitarian obligations.

Most recently, it said, TT endorsed the September 13 Resolution on the International Court of Justice advisory opinion on Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories whereby the court deemed Israel’s occupation of Palestine to be unlawful and urged that it be brought in line with international law.

TT first recognised Palestine's sovereignty as a state on May 2. A ministry release at the time said the Cabinet made the decision with the belief that formal recognition by TT would assist in achieving a lasting peace by strengthening the growing international consensus on Palestinian statehood.

"TT has been a longstanding advocate of the two-state solution, as we believe that this is the only credible path to peace and security for Palestinians, the Israelis and, by extension, the wider region. Recognition of Palestine is moral and just and demonstrates TT's acknowledgement of and support for the legitimate aspirations of the Palestinian people.

"TT will join 141 other countries that recognise Palestine, Algeria being the first to have done so in 1988," it said.