Police foil Woodbrook home invasion, arrest two

- File photo

WESTERN Division police foiled a planned home invasion in Woodbrook on September 21.

Police reported that officers on patrol received information about armed men preparing for the crime.

The suspects fled when officers arrived but were chased, caught and arrested.

The two men, ages 32 and 28, are from Port of Spain and Belmont.

Police searched the area and found a gun, ammunition, ski masks, gloves and other suspicious items, all of which were seized.

In another incident on September 21, a six-year-old boy was injured by a drunk driver at Clifton Hill Beach in the South Western Division.

Police reported that at around 5.45 pm, off-duty officer WPC Jeffrey of Guapo Police Station was at the Clifton Hill Beach Facility when she saw a silver-grey Nissan Latio being driven erratically.

It then crossed the shoreline, striking a six-year-old boy and causing injuries.

The driver, a 31-year-old man from Mendez Village, Siparia, was arrested and taken to the Point Fortin Police Station, where he took a breathalyser test.

Police said he failed the test and was charged with driving under the influence and driving without a licence and a valid certificate of insurance.

He is also assisting with other enquiries. The injured boy is hospitalised in stable condition.

Police also reported the arrest of a 26-year-old man and two Venezuelans in separate incidents on September 22.

St Joseph officers arrested the 26-year-old man for driving while disqualified and the two Venezuelans with larceny and possession of housebreaking tools.

Officers in the Southern Division arrested six people for drug-related crimes, ranging in age from 19 to 66. Various amounts of cocaine and cannabis were seized.