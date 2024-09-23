Murders in Maracas, Balandra on September 21

Two men were gunned down in separate incidents in Maracas and Balandra just after 7 pm on September 21.

In the first incident Shaquille "Frame" Trotman, 31, of Old Bay Road, Maracas, was shot dead near his home.

Police enquiries revealed around 5 pm on September 21 a silver Hyundai Ioniq was driving on Old Bay Road, Maracas.

It was then parked in an unknown location, and two hours later emerged and drove towards Trotman.

Two gunmen got out and shot at Trotman. He was hit multiple times and ran a short distance away but collapsed. The gunmen went over to him and continued shooting him, then got back into the car

and drove off.

Police said they were told about the shooting about 7.10 pm, arrived around 7.30 pm and saw Trotman in the road covered with a white sheet.

The Special Evidence Recovery Unit (SERU) found 11 7.62 spent shell casings, one live round of 9 mm ammunition, 27 9 mm spent shell casings and one projectile.

Thirty minutes later, Rodney Maraj, 47, a scrap-iron dealer, was gunned down in front of his home in Balandra.

Police said around 7.35 pm on September 27 Matura police were told there had been gunshots in Soodeen Trace. They arrived at 7.50 pm and spoke to a relative.

The relative said around 7.30 pm Maraj was talking to two relatives in front of

his house when they saw a man with a gun running toward them.

The gunman pointed the gun at Maraj, who was sitting on a chair, and shot him multiple times.

The relative told police he ran and hid behind the house. He said he peeked from behind the house and saw

Maraj lying on the ground while another man kicked him in the face.

The two men then ran off towards the Toco Main Road.

The SERU found ten 2v spent shells, one live round of 2v ammunition, seven 9mm spent shell casings and nine S&W 40-calibre spent shell casings.

Police did not have a motive for either murder and said investigations are ongoing.