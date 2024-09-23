Kings topple Royals to top CPL standings

Johnson Charles of Saint Lucia Kings hits a six vs Barbados Royals during the Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League at Guyana National Stadium on September 22, in Providence, Guyana. - CPL T20 via Getty Images

PROVIDENCE: The St Lucia Kings asserted their dominance over the Barbados Royals for a second straight day to climb to the top of the Caribbean Premier League here Sunday.

Unlike Saturday’s seven-wicket trouncing at Providence Stadium, this time the Kings edged out the Royals in a tense 13-run thriller that was decided in the final over of the match.

Player-of-the-Match Johnson Charles scored a half century and Tim Seifert lashed an unbeaten 45 to bolster the score at the death, as the Kings posted 162 for three from their 20 overs.

In response, David Weise, Alzarri Joseph and Noor Ahmad took two wickets apiece to limit the Royals to 149 for eight.

Having lost once in their opening six matches, the Royals now find themselves in third position on ten points with a 5-3 record, while the Kings (6-2) occupy the top spot.

The Kings produced a solid batting effort, if not spectacular, with Charles and Ackeem Auguste paving the way for Seifert’s big hitting at the end.

After losing captain Faf du Plessis for just five runs, Charles and Auguste added 63 runs in eight overs to steady the innings.

Charles wasn’t his usual aggressive self, as he opted to work the ball around the park for singles and twos mainly.

He wasn’t afraid to go over the top at times and he brought up his half century by smashing medium pacer Nyeem Young straight back over his head for a massive six.

Young got his revenge the very next ball, though, with Charles slapping a short delivery to short third man to be out for 53 from 41 balls, inclusive of four sixes and three fours.

Roston Chase made just ten before he was stumped off the bowling of Maheesh Theekshana. to leave the Kings 99-3 in the 15th over.

Siefert joined Auguste at the crease and the two added 40 runs in four overs to help increase the run rate.

And even when Auguste retired hurt at the end of the 18th over, Seifert maintained his momentum to ensure the Kings finished strongly.

He ended unbeaten on 45 from 25 balls with three sixes and three fours.

The Royals were given a perfect start by openers Kadeem Alleyne and Quinton de Kock, with the pair adding 56 runs in five overs.

But when Alzarri Joseph deceived de Kock into spooning a slower ball into the hands of cover to be out for 22 from 13 balls, it sparked a collapse that saw the Royals lose four wickets for 30 runs.

Rahkeem Corwnall’s dismal performance with the bat continued when he was dismissed by spinner Khary Pierre for just three runs.

Alleyne then fell three runs short of a well-deserved half century when his slog sweep off Mikel Govia ended up in the hands of long on and captain Rovman Powell was lbw for eight, and the Royals slumped to 86 for four.

David Miller, 21 from 22 balls and Alick Athanaze who scored 19 from 23 balls, kept Royals in the contest.

However, with the Royals needing 27 runs from 12 balls, the penultimate over bowled by Joseph went for just six runs while accounting for the wicket of Young and Jason Holder could only hit a solitary boundary off the final over bowled by Wiese, before he too lost his wicket, as the Warriors held their nerves to get over the line.

Weise (2-11), Ahmad (2-20) and Alzarri Joseph (2-30), were the King’s best bowlers.

SCORES: ST LUCIA KINGS 162-3 in 20 overs (Johnson Charles 53, Tim Seifert 45 not out, Ackeem Auguste 35 retired hurt, Roston Chase 12, David Wiese 11 not out) vs BARBADOS ROYALS 149-8 in 20 overs (Kadeem Alleyne 47, Quinton de Kock 22, David Miller 21, Alick Athanaze 19, Jason Holder 16; David Weise 2-11, Noor Ahmad 2-20, Alzarri Joseph 2-30).