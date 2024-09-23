Demand the respect you deserve

File photo: TTEC head office in Port of Spain.

THE EDITOR: I believe in keeping things simple, sifting through the rhetoric and jargon and really looking at the crux of the issues. The minister in charge of T&TEC has laid a case for the increase of rates, presenting two arguments.

The first is the debt owed to NGC in the billions, which have accumulated over many years. Research of articles published in the newspapers indicate that the majority of this bill is incurred by state entities.

My understanding of how things should work is that in presenting budgets for recurring expenditure, anticipated routine expenses such as utilities (lights, water, salaries, maintenance, etc) would be included. Is it wrong to surmise that those who submit these figures would do so based on inherent pattern usage and ensure that they receive adequate amounts to cover these expenses?

Now if money was budgeted to pay these bills, why is there such a ridiculously high accumulating bill? Additionally, why was this allowed to fester to this point? Is it that monies were not allocated when requested, or the money allocated specifically for this purpose was redirected to another project?

Further, who authorised these transactions and who is ultimately responsible for this bill? I can say this with confidence: it is not the people who this Government is expecting to foot the bill.

Now the goodly minister goes on to justify his intended actions by speaking about the subsidies which afford the ordinary citizens a cheaper rate. Correct me if I am wrong, but these subsidies are paid for by the taxes and investments the Government makes on behalf of the citizens. This money is the property of the people who entrusted the Government to manage it so that the people could benefit from its profits.

One such benefit is equity in affordable necessities. That subsidy is not a luxury, but a reflection of the nation benefiting from its investments. The Government wants to make it sound like it is doing us a favour when we benefit from our investments.

This current debacle again should be viewed under the lens of management and accountability and should now include redress. We as a people cannot allow ourselves to be hoodwinked into thinking we deserve to pay for grand debts which clearly should not be our concern. Ministers and senior public servants are given much higher wages for that purpose. They must do their jobs properly and stop making excuses.

When those who are managing the affairs of the nation manage the affairs of the people, we would see different results. When the power of the nation is returned to the people, then we will prosper. Until then the gnawing great divide will separate us, and we will continue to live in wanton neglect and drudgery.

TT, you deserve better, smarter and more respect. Demand it.

RYAN MARTINEZ

Gasparillo