Ameen, Al-Rawi spar over local government $$

Minister of Rural Development and Local Government Faris Al-Rawi -

ST Augustine MP Khadijah Ameen says approximately $43.6 million is being taken away from all 14 local government corporations and will be used for the PNM's benefit.

In response, Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi says Ameen's claims reflect her misunderstanding of the facts, which will be spelt out in the 2024/2025 budget debate and subsequent budget deliberations by the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives.

They made their respective comments on September 20.

At a news conference at the UNC's headquarters, Ameen referred to a September 2 memo from the Finance Ministry's budget division to the permanent secretary of the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry.

The memo said Finance Minister Colm Imbert had approved the transfer of $43.6 million from one head of expenditure under the Rural Development and Local Government Ministry to another.

The latter included the Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (Cepep) and the National Reafforestation and Watershed Rehabilitation Programme under the Rural Development Corporation (RDC).

The respective sums allocated to these entities were $36,622,300 and $70,000 – a total of $43,622,3000.

Ameen asked why this money was being transferred to Cepep and RDC ahead of the presentation of the 2024/2025 budget in the House on September 30.

She said the money was being taken from all 14 local government corporations.

The memo showed the reallocation of money from 12 corporations. The San Fernando City Corporation and the Point Fortin Borough Corporation, which are controlled by the PNM, were excluded.

The memo showed the PNM-controlled Port of Spain City, Arima Borough, Diego Martin Borough and San Juan/Laventille Corporations all had monies reallocated from them.

The other eight corporations from which money was reallocated are controlled by the UNC.

Ameen said, "Every year, Government says it is going to give more funding for local government."

She added that the memo shows the exact opposite is happening.

"Another mamaguy."

Ameen said the removal of this $43.6 million before the end of the financial year on September 30 meant corporations will not be able to finish projects which could benefit their burgesses.

She said only contractors who finished their projects before September 30 would be paid in full. Ameen said this payment would be done by the ministry and not by the corporations.

She said the $43.6 million will be given to PNM agents in Cepep and the RDC to help that party win the next general election.

Ameen anticipated that Al-Rawi will use the budget debate to criticise UNC corporations, mayors, chairmen and councillors for poor financial management.

In a WhatsApp message sent to Newsday, Al-Rawi said he had received reports on some of what Ameen said and was responding to it.

"At the budget and in particular in the standing finance committee, an account of the financial performance of the corporations will feature and will demonstrate the reasons for virements and transfers.

"By now, one would think that Miss Ameen would know that every year there is also a specific parliamentary sitting to close the accounts of the country apart from the budget cycle and that an FOIA (Freedom of Information Act request) is for information whilst these sittings provide reasons."

Ameen said the UNC will file an FOIA request to find out what the $43.6 million will be used for. But she could not say when this request would be filed.

Ameen told the media, "We will keep you updated."

Al-Rawi said during the budget debate, there will be an analysis of the impact of the public procurement law, which has been in effect for a year, and particularly its impact with respect to expenditure.

"These discussions will assist in understanding that all Miss Ameen’s drama is due to sheer and simple misunderstanding if not ignorance."