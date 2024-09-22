Argyle man shot dead near his home

File photo

TOBAGO’S murder toll for 2024 climbed to 23 on September 20 after a man was shot and killed near his home in Argyle.

The victim has been identified as Brandon Edwards, 27, of Lammy Road.

Police said around 10.03 pm, residents heard gunshots in the area.

On checking, Edwards, a sanitation worker, was found lying on his chest and unconscious near his home. The former Goodwood High School student was wearing a dark blue jersey and a pair of black shorts pants.

PC’s Toppin and Kerr were the first to arrive on the scene and they cordoned off the area.

District Medical Officer John Taylor viewed Edwards’ body and pronounced him dead.

Visiting the scene were Inspectors Piggott, Sterling, Joefield, Prince and a party of officers from the Homicide Bureau along with Cpl Elder and a team from the Crime Scene Unit.

Ag Sgt Harris and a party of officers from the Divisional Task Force along with PC Phillip and a party of Scarborough CID officers as well as officers assigned to the Inter-Agency Task Force and Guard and Emergency Branch also were on the scene.

Police are yet to determine a motive for the killing.

Investigations are continuing.

Argyle has been the scene of two shootings in the last two months, one of which was fatal.

On August 8, around 7.55 pm, a medical doctor, Iyana Parisienne-James and her daughter were in a Hyundai Elantra outside Pablo’s Supermarket, on the Windward Road. She was waiting for her husband, who was in the supermarket.

Suddenly, gunshots were heard and Parisienne-James was hit.

She was taken to the Roxborough General Hospital and later transferred to the Scarborough General Hospital.

Parisienne-James has since been discharged.

Three days before that shooting, on August 5, Trinidadian Victoria Guerra, aka "Dolly Boss, was shot multiple times at Lammy Road. She later died while undergoing treatment at the Roxborough Hospital.