AG gives way for Paray to join debate

Member of Parliament for Mayaro Rushton Paray makes his contribution to the debate on the Civil Division Bill, 2024, in Parliament on September 20. - Photo courtesy TT Parliament

MAYARO MP Rushton Paray was allowed to make a contribution to debate on the Civil Division Bill 2024 in the House of Representatives on September 20, before Attorney General Reginald Armour concluded the debate.

The House passed the bill with amendments.

After Caroni Central MP Arnold Ram concluded his contribution, Paray and Armour stood up at the same time.

Deputy Speaker Esmond Forde asked Armour if he would allow Paray to speak.

Armour agreed to do so.

In his brief contribution, Paray said he found nothing objectionable in the contents of the legislation.

He added that his concern was whether the complexity of the bill could result in some matters not being heard in the new civil courts that the legislation would create.

Paray said his concern was for how the bill would affect farmers, fishermen and small business operators in his constituency.

He suggested the bill be reviewed regularly to see if it could be improved.

As Paray sat down, Armour said, "I thank and accept the contribution of the independent member from Mayaro."

Paray and fellow UNC MPs Anita Haynes-Alleyne, Dr Rai Ragbir, Dinesh Rambally and Rodney Charles were reassigned to the lower end of the Opposition's front bench in the House on September 9, from seats they formerly occupied closer to the top of the bench.

All five have publicly questioned the ability of the UNC to win the next general election under party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

They were not invited to an election preparation meeting held by the party in Chaguanas on September 1.

Ragbir is facing disciplinary action from the UNC for voting with the Government to pass the Whistleblowers Protection Bill in the House on June 21.

Opposition whip David Lee has denied claims that the five MPs have been sidelined by the party and their seat reassignment in Parliament is evidence of this.

In his concluding remarks, Armour said he would not respond to comments made by Persad-Bissessar in her contribution because Rural Development and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi ably addressed them in his contribution.

"I don't intend on spending any further time on responding to shadows."

Armour agreed with Paray that if the bill needed amending, government was prepared to do so.

He recalled a conversation he had recently in the Senate with Opposition Senator Wade Mark about government bringing back bills to Parliament for amendment.

Armour said government made no apologies for doing this, if it meant improving laws to benefit the people.

The House adjourned to September 30 at 1.30 pm for the presentation of the 2024/2025 budget by Finance Minister Colm Imbert.