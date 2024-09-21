Value of good 'broughtupsy'

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: I read some time ago, “If you raise your children, you can spoil your grandchildren. But if you spoil your children, you’ll have to raise your grandchildren.”

An increasing number of grandparents are now raising their grandchildren for this and other reasons. Needless to say, this was unheard of a few decades ago.

As a child growing up, I was taught to treat others with respect and show kindness and compassion to our friends and neighbours. I couldn’t differentiate between our neighbours and relatives because they were all our aunties and uncles connected by blood or bond. It wasn’t uncommon to run errands for our neighbours or to help our elderly relatives with their chores.

In fact, I recall walking with a couple of my classmates after school in the 80s, when an elderly woman standing on the pavement asked me if I could help her cross the street. I held her hand, waited for the traffic to clear and then reached her to the other side. I then crossed the street again to catch up with my friends.

There were no strategically placed cameras, no monetary reward, nor opportunities for a social media post; only genuine concern for the welfare of a woman who could be my grandmother. In fact, the deed itself was my reward, especially to receive the blessings of an elder who entrusted her life to me.

Nowadays when a young person does a “good deed,” it’s celebrated with hype on social media, to the extent where reward tokens are publicly presented to those youths. Yet there I was, so accustomed to these types of gestures growing up in the countryside that I thought it was normal for a child to lend assistance to someone who needs it, whether young or old.

You see, adults have become so self-centred and self-serving that they have lost all sense of humanity. They encourage their children to disrespect elders, teachers and those in authority, because they themselves lack basic decency with no regard for common courtesies. They no longer teach compassion to their young children, or the value of spreading kindness.

Instead, they allow them to become consumed by electronic devices as soon as their tiny hands can grasp hold of a phone or iPad, because it keeps them quiet. These devices have now replaced the teachings and guidance of elders, uncles and aunties, which in turn taints their impressionable minds.

It’s no wonder this country has deteriorated to its current state where lawlessness prevails and the authorities appear to turn a blind eye to those few who still believe in the many benefits of good and proper "broughtupsy."

VASHTI BOWLAH

Woodland