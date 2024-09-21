Teen pro-footballer killed in botched robbery

Jayden Moore -

The stepfather of a young professional footballer who was shot and killed during a botched robbery attempt on the Eastern Main Road (EMR), D'Abadie, early on Friday morning, says his stepson was a loving and kind soul who did not deserve to die the way he did.

The deceased has been identified as 19-year-old Jayden Moore from Redhill, D'Abadie.

Police said around 1.40 am on September 20, Moore and a woman were sitting in a gold Nissan Tiida Hatchback on the EMR, Redhill, D'Abadie, when a man came to the driver's side of the Tiida, pointed a gun at Moore and announced a robbery.

Moore drove off and the man shot multiple times at the car.

Moore was hit and lost consciousness, causing the Tiida to crash on the EMR. The woman then called the police.

Police said around 2 am, they received the information and went to the scene, where they saw the car with the driver's door open.

There, they found the woman trying to help Moore, who was in the driver's seat.

Police took Moore out of the car and saw multiple gunshot wounds to his body.

They took Moore to the Arima Health Facility, where he died around 2.10 am. Moore was shot once in the chest and four times in the back.

The scene was processed by the Special Evidence Recovery Unit.

Newsday contacted Moore's stepfather Brian Bain by phone on September 20.

He described his stepson as joyful, playful, respectable and lovingly annoying.

Moore was a professional footballer and last played with Morvant Caledonia AIA, playing in the TT Premier Football League (TTPFL) tier one during the 2023/24 season.

Bain recalled Moore starting the sport at the age of nine.

"He first played with Pinto United Sports Club and then he moved to Police FC youth teams.

"He stayed with Police FC from age 11 all the way to the last football season in 2023 before moving to Caledonia (AIA). He only had a couple months with Caledonia."

Bain said Moore was into athletics but switched to football as "every youthman was playing football."

He said his stepson adopted the nickname "Mr Smooth" when he played at Arima North Secondary School.

"When he played at his best, his style of play came across as calm, relaxed, no pressure, just smooth. It came across as if he was dancing."

Bain recalled Moore speaking on the nickname.

"One time he actually said to me, 'When I'm dribbling (the ball), I feel like if I hearing music and I does just go with the flow.'"

Newsday asked Bain his thoughts on the crime situation that has been plaguing the country. He described it as a "pandemic."

Bain said the lack of serious consequences for crime is one reason the situation is out of hand.

"It is a free-for-all, do as you please.

"You'll get bail, you'll come out, they'll catch you, they won't catch you. It is just crazy right now."

He said the people who have the authority to curb crime are protected.

"They are not bothered by it so...it leaves you to believe certain people are benefitting from crime."

When Newsday called Bain, he was at home. He said the reality of Moore's murder was just hitting him.

"The normal thing for me (when I'm home) is seeing him on his bed or in his bedroom.

"I just looked for him and realised he's not there any more. Right now, I have on his slippers and took down clothes from the line and also realised he not there."

Bain said not only is the football community shocked and in mourning, but Redhill and Maloney residents share a similar feeling.

"I went by the doubles vendor and he went into tears. People around the area who saw the news said, 'He don't do anyone anything. That is who they kill?'"

Moore had three siblings- an older brother, a younger brother and a sister. He would have turned 20 on October 12.

Football community in mourning, No more code in the streets

Justin Modeste, 22, remembered Moore as a "youth" in 2015. Moore was on Police FC's under-14 team, while Modeste was on the under-16 team.

"As he got older, he became a brother instead of a youth."

Modeste described Moore as the person who people would want to see if they were having a bad day as Moore always had a big smile on his face and was always "catching kicks."

However, Modeste explained Moore's attitude on the football pitch was different.

"When it was time to step on the field and play, the boy played hard. It was magical.

"He was the person you'd want on your team. He'd be your brother's keeper. If someone kicked you in the game, he'd go kick them back or score and celebrate in front of them."

He said once Moore was on someone's team – not only in football but in life – he would always have their back.

Modeste urged those who are "on the block" to realise there is more to life.

"We as people need to wake up. It reach to the point where no one is safe."

He said when he was growing up, the hood had "a code."

"It have no more code in the streets. Anybody can get it.

"I grow up in a time where, if you from the ghetto, the ghetto would look out for you. If you play football, they'd say, 'That's the footballer, that's the singer, that's the cricketer,' and it don't have them thing no more."

A tribute also poured in from Moore's alma mater.

The school's football posted on Instagram, "A gifted footballer who was nicknamed 'Mr Smooth' for his unruffled composure and ball-handling skills.

"Jayden was a key member of the 2019 squad which won the (Secondary Schools' Football League) East Zone Championship and narrowly missed promotion to the Premier Division via the big five tournament on goal difference."

Newsday also called Moore's former Police FC coach Richard Hood.

Hood expressed shock and sadness at Moore's death, as Moore would not be able to fulfil his footballing potential.

He described the crime situation as "frightening" and urged young people to turn to sports.

"Get involved in some sports. We have community fields all over the country. It would be nice to see more people engaging in sports and staying away from bad elements."