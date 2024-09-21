One dead, two wounded in Morvant shooting

File photo by Roger Jacob

Tyrell Bartholomew, 18, was gunned down on Friday morning in Morvant, while two others were shot and wounded.

Police said around 10.30 am on September 20, they responded to gunshots at Las Alturas, Morvant.

When they arrived, they saw three people lying in the roadway. They all had multiple gunshot wounds.

Bartholomew was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Science Complex but died on arrival.

A 22-year-old man and a woman were also shot and wounded and taken to hospital.

Police said the victims were gathered at a tent where the Cepep gang would meet each morning and afternoon before and after work, near the entrance of the Las Alturas housing development.

A silver-grey vehicle stopped and two masked men with guns came out and shot at Bartholomew.

He was hit multiple times. The other two victims were also hit multiple times.

Newsday visited the scene around 11.30 am and spoke to residents who asked not to be named.

One said he was asleep around 10.30 am when he began hearing “real gunshots”, which woke him.

Another resident said that the area is relatively quiet and he was shocked something like this took place.

With reporting by Tia Marie Lander