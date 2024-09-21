Local umpire defends controversial call in TKR match: Right call made

Falcons batsman Imad Wasim. PHOTO BY CPL/GETTY IMAGES -

THE laws of cricket clearly state that a batter can be recalled to the middle at any time “up to the instant when the ball comes into play for the next delivery, unless it is the final wicket of the innings.”

Marylebone Cricket Club – custodians of the laws of cricket across the globe – states in section 31.7 under subject Appeals and Dismissals, sub-section ‘Batter leaving the wicket under a misapprehension’ that, “An umpire shall intervene if satisfied that a batter, not having been given out, has left the wicket under a misapprehension of being out.

“The umpire intervening shall call and signal dead ball to prevent any further action by the fielding side and shall recall the batter.

“A batter may be recalled at any time up to the instant when the ball comes into play for the next delivery, unless it is the final wicket of the innings, in which case it should be up to the instant when the umpires leave the field.”

This law confirms the umpires decision for the September 19 Republic Bank Caribbean Premier League (CPL) tie between Antigua and Barbuda Falcons and Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) at Queen’s Park Oval in Port of Spain, were right to allow Falcons batsman Imad Wasim to return to the pitch after being adjudged not out by on-field umpire Christopher Taylor, then out via review by the third umpire, then not out again.

Veteran local and regional umpire Kellman Kowlessar reaffirmed the umpires’ decision to allow Wasim back on-field and backed up his claim by referring to the law.

He told Newsday, “The right decision was made and everyone should be satisfied because of the law. It may not be the first time this has happened, but it can, and a batsman can be recalled. The law is clear. He can be recalled even though he would have left and went into the dressing room,” Kowlessar said.

Kowlessar is a junior panel Cricket West Indies umpire and has been active in his craft for the past 13 years.

The low-scoring but combative clash between both franchises saw Falcons emerge victors by four wickets.

Needing 67 runs from 65 balls to win, Pakistani Wasim was adjudged not out by Taylor, after an lbw appeal by TKR spinner Sunil Narine, two balls into the tenth over.

Taylor’s initial decision was reviewed by TKR skipper Kieron Pollard. After the third umpire review, which firstly proved Narine’s delivery was legal, ultra-edge technology – used for edge detection – was implemented to see if the ball had gone flush on to Wasim’s pad.

The television replay, however, showed the ball slicing a thin edge off his bat then spinning onto Wasim’s pad. Ball-tracking showed the ball hitting leg stump, which would have meant a golden duck for Wasim.

The third umpire motioned to Taylor to dismiss Wasim via lbw. After signaling him to return to the pavilion, Wasim pleaded his case claiming he did in fact graze the ball before it hit his pad, and ultimately, he was not out.

Wasim had a few words with Taylor, with fellow batsman Justin Greaves listening in, before he reluctantly walked back to the stands. But with the replay broadcast on the big screen and across millions of devices across the globe, it seemed clearer that Wasim did get a slight edge before the ball hit his pad.

Wasim showed dissent with the umpires’ decision and crossed the boundary rope to exit the field. He was stopped by a reserve umpire for a few seconds but then headed to the Falcons dugout.

Upon arriving, franchise coach and Windies legend Curtly Ambrose animatedly strolled out questioning the umpire’s decision, gesticulating to his eyes and then looking up to the third umpire’s box behind him.

Seconds later, Wasim strolled back on to the field, put his gloves back on, ready to resume play. It was then that Pollard began questioning Taylor and fellow on-field umpire Patrick Gustard on how the batsman could return to the middle if the third umpire had already ruled him out.

The antics caused a ten-minute delay. TV commentator Alex Jordan said, “Hats off to the umpires who recognised their error.”

Their reciprocated decision saw TKR coach Phil Simmons also get animated on the sidelines, while Pollard made his feelings felt to Taylor. Taylor and Gustard were back and forth with Pollard explaining why Wasim was allowed to return.

Despite TKR’s pleas, the match resumed, with Wasim (36 not out) ironically hitting the winning runs, courtesy a well-orchestrated 49-run partnership with Greaves (46).

After the match, Pollard told media, “If I speak, I'll get into trouble. So I better stay quiet on that.” No other TKR player fielded post-match questions from the media.

Green, however, was pleased with the result despite the antics on and off the field. However, he believes the umpires made the right decision.

“I’m not privy to what went on. Whether they pushed the wrong button or not, I’m only speculating. Once he (Wasim) stood over the rope, he probably should have been out but in the first place, maybe he shouldn’t have been out.

There was a bit of chaos out there but I think the right decision was made in the end, based on the information that happened but the events that took place were unfortunate.”