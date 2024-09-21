Gadsby-Dolly: St George’s College flooding unusual, isolated

The teachers at St George’s College stage a walkout during the lunch period at Tenth Street, Barataria on September 18. - FILE PHOTO

In a fiery exchange with Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein, Minister of Education Nyan Gadsby-Dolly defended the refurbishment work at St George’s College, saying no poor repairs had been made to the roof, ceiling, or electrical systems.

During the House of Representatives session on September 20, Hosein questioned Gadsby-Dolly about Tuesday’s flooding, refurbishment work and a teachers’ walkout, all of which he said are causing significant discomfort for staff and students.

“What immediate steps will be taken to rectify the problem?” he asked.

Gadsby-Dolly said the government was “determined to get the work done” and to get the school back to its location.

The flooding on September 17, captured in a video and posted on social media, showed students climbing onto chairs to avoid the water.

On September 18, the TT Unified Teachers Association (TTUTA) criticised the government’s decision to return classes to the Barataria compound, calling it premature.

TTUTA President Martin Lum Kin accused the Ministry of Education (MoE) of prioritising public relations over genuine concern for the school’s condition.

Also on September 18, teachers staged a walkout during their lunch hour, citing infrastructural issues.

The same day, the MoE issued a statement refuting claims the flooding was due to shoddy repairs, instead attributing it to unusually heavy rainfall.

Lum Kin contended the flooding was not an isolated incident, criticised the pace of the additional repairs and described Gadsby-Dolly’s reopening visit as a public relations stunt.

In her response to Hosein, Gadsby-Dolly expressed the government’s satisfaction in returning the school to the community.

“When this school had to be relocated for repairs, there was a hope it would stay there,” she said.

She said there had been 15 days of school, with at least ten being rainy, but argued Tuesday’s downpour was “torrential” and she said the entire Barataria area was flooded.

She told Hosein that to conflate these issues was “disingenuous.”

Hosein countered, labelling her response as “political” and pressing for a direct answer.

“Could the minister get to the point and tell us when the remedial work will be done so teachers and students will be comfortable? We don’t want to know about the PNM: we want information about the children, teachers and repairs.”

Speaker of the House Bridget Annisette-George told Hosein he was repeating himself.

“I want to find out when the works will be completed to ensure a comfortable environment for the students and teachers, so teachers don’t have to walk out again,” he continued.

Gadsby-Dolly reiterated the work on the roof, ceiling and electrical systems had been completed and the school was in the process of resettling.

“Additional works amounting to $1.6 million are ongoing and do not require relocating the school.”

She said after visiting the school, she found students’ were “very happy” to be back.

In conclusion, Gadsby-Dolly stressed Tuesday’s flooding was an “unusual, isolated” event and said work to ensure drains were clear has been completed and will continue.