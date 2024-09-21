Doubles vendor murdered on birthday, murders in Morvant, Matelot

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

Three murders took place in the early hours of Thursday morning as a doubles vendor, a Morvant man and a Matelot man were killed in separate incidents.

Shaquille Quamie, 33, a doubles vendor from Kelly Village, Caroni, was stabbed to death on his birthday on September 19.

Police said Quamie texted his cashier around 4 am on September 19, telling her he would pick her up.

When he did not arrive around 6 am, she called his phone, which went unanswered.

She contacted his father, who went to his apartment. He found Quamie dead at the back of the apartment.

Police said around 8.40 am on September 19, they received the report of the murder.

They arrived at 9.10 am, where they were led to the back of the apartment and saw Quamie lying dead with injuries to his neck.

Police believe Quamie was killed over a dispute about a sum of money.

In another incident, Samuel “Elmo” Farrell, 23, was gunned down in Angeline Street, Morvant, early on September 19 in a murder police believe to be gang-related.

Police enquiries revealed in July, Farrel and his cousin were playing Trinibad music (Sixx and Seven gang music) near the La Hockett Primary School when he was approached by members of the Sixx gang who told them to stop playing the Seven gang’s music.

Farrell attempted to defend his cousin, but the gang members shot at them.

Police said Farrell, an affiliate of the Seven gang, was approached by members of the Sixx gang asking him to join. He refused and was threatened.

Police said around 5.30 am on September 19, they received information of gunshots on Angeline Street, Morvant.

They arrived at 5.38 am and were directed through some bushes to a small track. They saw an unpainted wooden and concrete structure and discovered Farrell lying on the ground.

Farrell was dead and had multiple gunshot wounds to his back.

Crime Scene Investigators found 12 9 mm spent shell casings with various markings.

Farrell was self-employed as a nuts vendor.

Dwayne “Bling Dog” Marshall, 34, of Cemetery Street, Matelot, was found dead in a precipice near his house on September 19.

Police said Marshall’s mother was awoken by three gunshots around 4 am on September 19. She did not make any checks and went back to sleep.

Three hours later, while she was at work, her two sons said they found Marshall in the precipice.

Police found Marshall in the precipice approximately 35 feet down from Cemetery Street, Matelot.

The scene was processed by the Special Evidence Recovery Unit, who found one live 5.56 round.

Police said investigations are ongoing in all of the above incidents.