Dengue death toll up to 18

THERE were two more laboratory-confirmed deaths due to dengue fever between September 17 and 20, bringing the toll up to 18.

The Ministry of Health in an epidemiological update on September 20 also confirmed 1,416 cases of dengue, an increase of nine since September 17.

It said as of September 19, yellow fever notices were issued to 1,145 property owners/occupiers, directing them to clean up their surroundings. And 64 of those property owners/occupiers were identified for the consideration or institution of legal proceedings for non-compliance.

The ministry reminded that dengue fever may be spread by the bite of an infected

Aedes aegypti mosquito. And the best way to reduce the incidence of mosquito borne diseases was by eliminating of the breeding sites of the Aedes species mosquito.

Symptoms included fever, headaches, pain behind eyes, muscle and joint pains, skin rash, nausea/vomiting and diarrhoea, and could appear within five-six days of being bitten and last for one-two weeks.

It said anyone showing signs or symptoms of dengue should seek immediate medical treatment at their doctor or the nearest health facility.

It also urged people to dispose of all unwanted articles, derelict vehicles or appliances in the yard or environs which can collect water and become mosquito breeding grounds; cover water containers such as tanks, barrels, drums or buckets with a mosquito proof covering; cut down and remove all bush or undergrowth that can harbour mosquitoes; clean drains and guttering to allow for the free flow of water; and use mosquito nets and insect repellent when appropriate, as a means of personal protection.