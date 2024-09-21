Criminals don’t care who you are

- Photo courtesy Pixabay

THE EDITOR: This is a poem about crime in TT.

In the darkness where innocence fades,

TT once bright now shrouded in inhumane grey shades,

The cries of the babies, young, old, the wise, and the meek,

All feel the weight of a future so bleak.

Once safe in their homes, now vigilance reigns,

As doors are unlatched at all hours and hope feels like chains.

Guns scatter fear like dust blown,

No solace remains, no safe place is known.

A priest, a government minister opposite a church in his wisdom, a healer and retirees with grace,

Now face the darkness, a cold, harsh and horrific embrace.

For the lines that once separated the right from the wrong,

Have blurred in this chaos, where shadows belong.

Kidnappers whisper in trace dim,

While daylight is tarnished, and courage grows slim.

Innocence stolen, and trust is a ghost,

In a world where the guilty now laugh and boast.

Yet still, in this darkness, a flicker persists,

A hope that ignites in the hearts of the mist.

Together we’ll stand, and together we’ll fight,

For a safer tomorrow, for reclaiming the light.

So let our voices merge, stand up and vote, let our spirits unite,

In the face of the danger, we shall reignite.

For love is our power, our shield and our sword,

In this battle for peace, where hearts can’t be ignored.

Now is the time to tell all, enough is enough.

ELIJAH MOTIERAM

via e-mail