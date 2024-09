Answer please

Finance Minister Colm Imbert - AYANNA KINSALE

THE EDITOR: The following has been going around social media: “Anybody in Laventille, Beetham, Sea Lots, received their property tax assessment yet?”

It would be interesting to see a reply from the Minister of Finance or the Inland Revenue Office.

Just asking for the many who had to go all over and stand in lines in the heat for hours with cash to pay theirs?

C PETERS

via e-mail