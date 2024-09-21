2 men shot, killed in Maloney minutes apart

TWO MEN were shot and killed minutes apart in Maloney on Friday night.

The first incident occurred around 10.45 pm. An unidentified victim was liming on the third floor of Building 5 in Maloney Gardens before leaving.

Moment after residents reported hearing loud explosions and went to investigate the source of the sounds, where they found the man bleeding from gunshot wounds.

An ambulance was called and the man was taken to Arima Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Newsday visited the area around lunchtime, but residents were tight-lipped. One man, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said he was in bed when he heard the gunshots but did not investigate the noise.

“At that hour, those young people are liming, and some of them are looking for trouble,” he remarked.

Officers processed the scene but did not recover any evidence. The deceased has not yet been identified, and Homicide Region 2 is continuing investigation.

About 15 minutes later, across from Building 5, Cyril Greaves, 30, of Building 11 Apt 1-1 in West Maloney Gardens and originally from LP 51 Eastern Quarry, Laventille, was shot and killed.

Reports say around 11 pm, police in the area got a call from the Command Centre about loud explosions near the building.

When officers arrived, they found Greaves lying motionless, suffering from a gunshot wound to the head, with blood coming from his nose and ears.

The scene was processed, and swabs from both of Greaves' hands, along with other samples, were taken.

Two 9mm spent shells were recovered, as well as Greaves' Samsung mobile phone.

Investigations into his killing are ongoing, and it remains unclear if the two incidents are linked.