Writing is on the wall

US one hundred-dollar bills. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE EDITOR: We are still depending heavily on our gas and energy sectors, as in the past.

We must see the writing on the wall for things are changing globally; all it takes is one incident, and that which we so heavily rely upon to bring in the bulk of our revenue can just drop drastically, and we are in serious trouble.

With all the promises that may be made by countries etc, to assist in times of crisis, there is no guarantee that these promises will be kept. The writing is on the wall, and there is a great need for TT to be consistently looking for ways to diversify its economy. I am well aware that, to a lesser extent, the Ministry of Trade is trying its best in this area, but we need to do better. Our import bill is very high, costing billions yearly, which to me is not a good sign, hence one of the reasons for the shortage of FX and the complaints of many.

In the area of diversification of our economy, I am not convinced that we have taken advantage of our climate and the many things that can be grown here very cheaply. We import basic things that we eat on a daily basis that can be grown right here, for example, rice, sugar, and even provisions from other Caribbean islands, just to name a few.

The main players are our farmers, who at times are treated with scant courtesy and a lot of lip service, but when it comes to truly helping them, they have to beg with no real assurance of being there in times of need. A typical example is in times of disaster, a mouthful of promises, but it ends there. The 2024/2025 budget is due soon, and it may follow the norm of the Ministry of Agriculture at the tailend when it comes to financial allocation. This has been the history over the years. It is the dream of many countries to be able to feed themselves because you cannot predict tomorrow always, and I believe TT should have the same desire.

However, to do so or even try takes investment, and the government must show its seriousness in this area (agriculture) by investing more, listening to the stakeholders, and really supporting them in times of crisis. We have to eat, so food security should be high on the agenda in any country. Yes, thank you for all the shows and fairs with agriculture in mind but money answers all things. When it is all said and done, investment is where the rubber meets the road.

In conclusion, I leave with this: when I visit some of our high-end food spots, groceries, and supermarkets, the things I would see them selling are things for what I call big-time sophisticated parties that have to be imported. But the small person cannot get FX in TT, having to visit the bank, over and over again every day sometimes. Still with no assurance that they would get even a little US$100. Something is wrong here. We need to prioritise when it comes to allocating our US dollars between needs and wants. Let us do it together, making TT a better place for all.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

San Juan