Trinidad and Tobago debater at Regional Youth Parliament: Include youths in legislative process

Jhada Charles at the 17th Regional Commonwealth Youth Parliament in Guyana. -

TOBAGONIAN Jhada Charles, one of the national representatives at the 17th Regional Commonwealth Youth Parliament earlier this month in Guyana, believes young people need to be included in the national legislative process.

Charles, who has a degree in law, was selected to represent TT after placing first in the 20th National Youth Parliament in 2023. She is now studying at the High Wooding Law School.

In an interview with the THA Assembly Legislature newsletter, Charles, 24, said her experience in Guyana was "surreal" and invaluable to her intended profession as an attorney.

"Overall, the opportunity was priceless. Not only did I get to meet and make connections with regional leaders and dignitaries but they also welcomed us as young people and never treated us differently."

She said she has a deeper appreciation of the challenges that come with holding office.

"A lot of people have a stereotypical way of viewing politicians and persons who hold government offices, but my advice to the public is to also give them grace and be understanding, because their job is not as easy as it may seem."

Charles, who is from Mt Grace, acknowledged feeling nervous on such a big stage, but said she made many friends, who she hoped would become the leaders of tomorrow.

On the debate at the Regional Commonwealth Youth Parliament, Charles said she was placed on the "opposition" side to a "government" motion that young people are severely under-represented in national legislative bodies. The motion also urged regional leaders to empower young people through active involvement in governance and to implement national policies that would guarantee youth in legislative bodies.

"Even though I was on the side of the opposition and had to argue from that point of view, what we could have all agreed on both sides was that the motion was well-intended.

"I hope that the regional leaders in attendance really heard us, because we have a voice that matters. We need that recognition and inclusion in legislative bodies and we will continue to fight and advocate for it.

"It doesn’t just mean to include us in the Parliament or in legislative assemblies, but also have us involved in the planning and decision-making process."

She said when young people are allowed to collaborate with experienced elders, it augurs well for the future.

"I cannot stress enough how not only important it is, but necessary, for young people to have a voice in political discussions. The future that we are building should never just be for those living in the present whilst holding on to the ideologies and thinking of the past."

She said young people bring fresh ideas and perspectives to the equation, which should be considered.

Charles said one of the contributors during the debate said many youths feel ignored until election time.

"We need to do more advocating for youth empowerment and development every day and every year, not just when it’s time for an election with constant empty promises."