Marabella robbery accused granted $20,000 bail

- File photo

A 28-year-old man from Marabella has been granted $20,000 cash bail, charged with robbery with violence.

A police statement on September 20 said Nakeido Jackson, of Raffique Jumadeen Drive, faced a master in the High Court on September 19.

The charge stemmed from a robbery in the district on September 7.

The police contend that the victim, 24, was at his mini-mart where three men pretending to be customers walked into the yard and asked for cigarettes.

As the proprietor went to get the items, they announced a robbery, and one struck him on the head, causing an injury.

The victim was then forced into his home, on the same compound, where the men took $3,000, which represented the day's sales.

They also took two gold beras (wristbands) worth $4,200 each and one cigarette bag with an assortment of cigarettes valued at $500.

The men then escaped in a white Nissan Tiida.

Marabella police were informed, and they responded and arrested the suspect.

The mini-mart owner was taken to the hospital, where he was treated and discharged.

The case was adjourned to October 16.