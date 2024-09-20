'Good for them' mentality

Kirt Sinnette -

THE EDITOR: The Congress of the People has been struck by the overwhelming reactions to the recent robbery involving the Minister of Health.

We wish to emphasise that one crime is one too many. The tendency to assign blame to individuals from the nation’s marginalised communities speaks volumes about the underlying issues we face.

As Dr Winston Dookeran noted years ago, “Trinidad and Tobago will not rise until Laventille rises.” This sentiment remains relevant today. Any government that neglects this reality will continue to grapple with escalating crime rates.

We reject the pervasive “it’s good for him/them” mentality circulating on social media. Instead, we urge a focus on identifying and addressing the root causes of crime, which have left many citizens living in fear.

