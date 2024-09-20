Chinese woman, 40, shot in Point Fortin

Police at a crime scene. - File photo by Jeff K Mayers

POLICE are searching for the man suspected of shooting a 40-year-old Chinese woman on September 19.

Qiling Zhen's husband told police he was in the kitchen of their Hua Yuan Chinese Restaurant in Fanny Village, Point Fortin when he heard a gunshot around 4.45 pm.

He rushed out and found Zhen lying on the floor behind the reception area bleeding from her back. With the assistance of a relative, he took her to the nearby Point Fortin Hospital.

Doctors told police Zhen was in an unstable condition and needed emergency surgery.

At the scene, police said witnesses recalled seeing a man of African descent armed with a gun enter the restaurant and fire one shot at Zhen. They said the man then ran off and escaped.

Crime scene investigators found one spent nine-millimetre shell and a bullet.