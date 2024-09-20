Bravo, you are a legend

Dwayne Bravo - File photo

THE EDITOR: There is one thing we don't get back in life and that is time. Witnessing Dwayne Bravo walk through a guard of honour by his teammates for a final time in playing colours brought a tear to my eyes. What a player – a cricketer, a Santa Cruz and North Zone diamond, a proper West Indian superstar. Where will we find another like him?

I could never forget our maiden title-winning season, Tridents vs Red Steel (back then) in Kensington Oval. Red Steel all out for 90, and Pollard, Emrit, Hosein and Rampaul wiped the floor with Dwayne Bravo's side, only for him to have the last laugh in the final against them at Queen's Park Oval. He dragged that team with the help from Badree, Khallis and Botha to the title. It was that victory that rocked TT and caught the attention of the Knight Riders Group, which has catapulted our cricket to new heights.

Coach Paul Clarke – "Pops", deserves a lot of credit for moulding the man, not just the athlete, that he has become. The North Zone Cricket Council deserves a lot of credit for providing the platform for him to ply his trade and have rewarded him, deservedly, for his contributions to North Zone cricket.

Now it is time for him to give back that which he has already embarked on, and help churn out more gems like himself to represent TT and the West Indies. Cricketers who can field like a tiger hunting for wild meat, cricketers who could turn the physics of the ball upside down, cricketers who could hit the ball for six with a coconut branch. Only Santa Cruz natives know about that.

Dwayne Bravo has more to offer now, beyond the boundary, instead of a bat or ball, definitely some cones, or a mic or a script. Maybe as a mentor, a national ambassador, a commentator, a sports analyst and maybe an umpire, but he remains Dwayne John Bravo, one of our greatest ever sportsmen. Thank you for your contribution to cricket and TT. You are a legend!

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas