Azim Bassarath re-elected Cricket West Indies vice-president

Re-elected Cricket West Indies vice president Azim Bassarath. - File Photo by Jeff K. Mayers

CRICKET West Indies (CWI) has announced the re-election of Trinidad and Tobago's Azim Bassarath to the role of vice-president of its board of directors.

CWI confirmed Bassarath’s reappointment after a Special Meeting of members was convened on September 20, for the sole purpose of electing a new vice-president.

At the close of nominations, Bassarath, who is also TT Cricket Board president, was the only candidate, having been nominated by the Jamaica Cricket Association and Leeward Islands Cricket Board.

“The nominations were circulated as customary, and every territorial board, which constitutes the shareholders, was adequately notified,” a CWI statement said.

All territorial boards except the Guyana Cricket Board GCB) were in attendance at the Special Meeting of members.

On his return to office, Bassarath said he was “excited” to resume his duties for the good of West Indies cricket.

“Since March of 2023 when myself and Dr Shallow (CWI president) took over, we made great strides in the most popular format of the game – T20, and we are determined to continue making these strides in the other two international formats," Bassarath said.

“I have committed and remain committed to serving with integrity and respect for the process, while upholding the best governance practices. This vote of confidence signals that we can move forward with the business of cricket and deliver the results shareholders and fans across the region and around the world are eager to see, under the leadership of Dr Kishore Shallow.”

Bassarath’s re-election came as a result of a case filed by the GCB in the High Court of Guyana which challenged his initial election as vice-president in March last year at CWI’s 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM).

The High Court judge Justice Navindra Singh ruled in favour of the GCB and declared Bassarath’s nomination and election as CWI vice-president “null, void and of no legal effect.”

Singh ruled that Bassarath’s election as vice-president was contrary to CWI’s articles of association and the laws and rules governing elections.

CWI lodged an appeal on August 5. However, three days later, at a board of directors meeting to discuss the judge’s pronouncement, the decision was made to have the re-elections as soon as possible, which meant that Bassarath had to vacate office as CWI deputy.

The election date was set for September 20.

At the close of nominations, Bassarath was the sole candidate and vied for the post uncontested.

At the close of the September 20 meeting, Shallow thanked members for their participation and reiterated calls for unity amongst West Indies cricket stakeholders.

CWI will host its next quarterly board meeting on September 28. The meeting will be held in TT.