UWI to award 13 honorary degrees

Former West Indian fast bowler Curtly Ambrose (right).

UWI will give 13 honorary degrees to people across the region during its 2024 graduation ceremonies between October 12 and November 9.

In a release, UWI said this year’s recipients have had long and impactful careers in the areas of advocacy and activism, medicine, tourism, culture, sports, business, education, science and the music industry.

At the Five Islands Campus ceremony on October 12, Sir Curtly Ambrose of Antigua and Barbuda will become a doctor of laws for his contributions to cricket.

His supreme fast bowling contributed to legendary West Indian cricket in the nineties. Described as one of the "greatest pacemen ever," the six-foot-eight sportsman became one of the West Indies top fast bowlers and one of Antigua’s four cricket knights.

Ambrose’s was inducted into the ICC Hall of Fame in 2011 and knighted in 2014 in Antigua and Barbuda.

Ambassador Dr Walton Aubrey Webson of Antigua and Barbuda will receive a doctorate of laws for his work in human rights advocacy.

Webson is the UN’s first visually-impaired permanent representative. Across his career, he has built a sterling reputation as a human-rights advocate, championing efforts to improve the lives of children with visual impairments.

Four people will receive honorary degrees at the Cave Hill Campus graduation ceremony in Barbados on October 19.

St Vincent and the Grenadines Governor General Dame Susan Dougan will receive a doctorate of laws for her public service and work in education.

Dougan has spent her professional life serving her nation and championing development through educational reform. She served as chief education officer, cabinet secretary and received her OBE from Queen Elizabeth II in 2010.

Barbadian Sir Trevor Hassell will receive a doctorate of science for his contribution to medicine. Hassell has distinguished himself as a regional and international advocate for the prevention and control of non-communicable diseases (NCDs).

Barbadian Elton “Baba Elombe” Mottley will receive a doctor of letters for his contribution to the development of culture and the arts. Mottley’s influence is evident in the establishment of Yoruba Barbados, a company he founded to champion the rich tapestry of Barbadian culture.

Throughout his career, Mottley has curated diverse works spanning drama, dance, musicals, educational films and art exhibitions.

Ralph Taylor of Barbados will receive a doctor of laws for his work in the tourism sector. Taylor introduced the all-inclusive concept to Barbados with his acquisition of the Divi Resort in 1991.

He rebranded it the Almond Beach Club and Spa and served as Almond Resorts Inc, chairman and managing director for the next 20 years.

Today, he is Arcadia Hotels & Resorts chairman and CEO, a new hotel brand that owns and manages the SoCo Hotel in Barbados.

The St Augustine Campus graduation will take place from October 24-26. Dr Maniram Ragbir of TT/Britain will receive a doctor of science for his work as a plastic/ reconstructive surgeon.

Ragbir has specialised in the field for 30 years. Based at the Newcastle upon Tyne Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, he currently serves as clinical lead for the North of England Bone and Soft Tissue Tumour Service and director of The North East Microsurgery Training Course.

Dr Patricia Rodney of Guyana will receive a doctorate of science for her work as a medical practitioner and human-rights defender. Rodney is a sociologist, public health professional, educator, and social justice activist. Her career spans the disciplines of health, adult education and literacy, social work, and women, gender, and development. She is the CEO of the Walter Rodney Foundation.

The Mona Campus graduation ceremony will be held from October 31-November 2. Jamaican Donald Anderson, CD, will receive a doctorate of laws for his work as an entrepreneur/market researcher/sport administrator.

Jamaican Monte Blake will receive a doctorate of letters for his pioneering work in music. Blake, a cultural ambassador, continues a musical legacy established by his father, Val Blake, when he founded Merritone Music in 1950. After Val’s death in 1956, his brothers Trevor, Winston, Tyrone and Monte took the baton, maintaining Merritone’s status as a cultural asset for Jamaica and a valuable subsector of the creative industry for over 70 years.

Jamaican Courtney Campbell will receive a doctorate of laws for his work as an entrepreneur/philanthropist. Campbell is a well-respected executive in Jamaica’s financial sector. He is president and CEO of VM Group Ltd and VM Financial Group Ltd which has operations extending across the Caribbean, North America and Europe. Before his tenure at VM Group, Campbell made his mark as CEO of GraceKennedy Financial Group and spent over 23 years with the National Commercial Bank, where he held several senior roles.

Jamaican Conrad Douglas, CD, will receive a doctorate of laws for his contribution to the development of the bauxite industry. He is an applied scientist with four decades of experience in international consulting and environmental management. Douglas’s work with several major national and international public and private-sector organisations has spanned over 45 countries across North, Central and South America, Europe, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. He has written over 350 major environmental management reports and has published over 40 journal articles.

Grenadian athlete Kirani James will receive a doctorate of laws for excellence in athletics at the Global Campus graduation on November 9. His medal haul includes gold in the 400m at the World Championships (2011), the London Olympics (2012), and the Commonwealth Games (2014). James is one of only nine athletes to win world championships at the youth, junior, and senior levels, and is among the most decorated 400m athletes in history.