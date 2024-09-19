UNC MPs: Budget will be more lies, 'mamaguy' and blame game

Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo -

FOUR Opposition MPs expressed their very low expectations for budget 2024/2025 to be read by Finance Minister Colm Imbert on September 30. They spoke to Newsday on September 19 – the day after the date for the budget was announced.

Oropouche West MP Davendranath Tancoo said, "I expect that the Minister of Finance in this, his tenth budget, will do exactly the same as he has done in the last nine."

Firstly, Tancoo said, he expects minister Imbert to gaslight citizens hoping to get them to believe the government has done well and the country's economy has stabilised. A definition of gaslight is: to psychologically manipulate someone usually over time.

Secondly, Tancoo said, "Given that it is an election year, expect a lot of promises which he has no intention of keeping." The MP said broken budget promises have become a hallmark of the government.

"With billions unaccounted for to date, citizens already know that the minister and the PNM have failed over the past nine years, and this after wasting half a trillion dollars. I expect lies, mamaguy and blame."

Tancoo said for TT to grow, Imbert and the prime minister must change their priorities of "making the rich richer," to national social economic development for all.

AN ELECTION BUDGET

Pointe-a-Pierre MP David Lee told Newsday he expects an "an election year budget" replete with "election goodies" which would never materialise. He expects yet another consecutive deficit budget.

“The revenues are not coming in as projected by the finance minister. We wait to see what ‘creativity’ he comes up with on September 30.

“It will be an election-year budget no doubt. The goodies will be promised. But, once again, it will be promises not kept."

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray lamented TT's massive $141b debt.

"Central government recorded a deficit of $4.3 billion in the first nine months of fiscal year 2023/24, due to falling energy revenues. Government debt also increased, with outstanding general government debt rising to $141.1 billion.

"The budget should include measures to reduce the fiscal deficit, improve public sector efficiency, and manage debt sustainability."

Paray lamented TT's declining international reserves saying, "The minister should outline strategies to rebuild reserves, stabilise the foreign exchange market, and encourage export-led growth."

ONLY BROKEN PROMISES

Couva North MP Ravi Ratiram, in a statement, said Government was “utterly incompetent” and “out of touch” with people's realities.

“The PNM’s track record is a litany of broken promises and failed initiatives. This is not just the tenth budget: it is a testament to a government that has lost its way.

"The people are tired of the PNM’s empty dreams and flashy announcements which all amount to nothing."

Ratiram said grocery bills have sky-rocketed, amid a declining agriculture sector.

“After squandering $800 million in so-called agricultural stimulus packages, our farmers are still struggling. The PNM has driven our agriculture into the ground while they sit comfortably in their offices, detached from the pain of the people in the sector.”

He said fishermen felt betrayed.

“Two years ago, the PNM promised to provide updates on the Rebate for Fishermen. Instead, they’ve done nothing while fuel prices have increased five times over their time in office! This government is content to let our fishermen drown in a sea of unfulfilled promises.”

On national security, Ratiram said that for four years he has advocated for a Coast Guard base in central Trinidad, to no avail.

"Instead, we’re left with nothing but empty rhetoric.

"We have a Coast Guard without boats! It’s an embarrassment and a clear indication that the PNM is not serious about the safety of our citizens.”

Ratiram felt the PNM’s shelf life has long expired.

"The people are no longer falling for their tricks. They’ve seen through the façade and are fed up with the deception.

"Our strong and responsible Opposition will continue to stand firm and advocate for the issues that truly matter.”