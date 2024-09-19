TTFA advertises for Soca Warriors head coach

Former national senior men's football coach Angus Eve. -

ALMOST two months after the surprise sacking of Trinidad and Tobago’s senior men’s football coach Angus Eve, the TT Football Association (TTFA) is now accepting applications for the position of head coach.

On September 19, the TTFA issued a notice of vacancy for the job. Applications are open until September 28.

After Eve’s July 31 firing, the TTFA appointed Derek King interim head coach. But after two Concacaf Nations League matches in early September, King is yet to record a win, having lost to Honduras 4-0, followed by a tedious 0-0 draw against French Guiana.

Eve’s removal came after the TTFA executive decided on using a “different pathway” for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualification.

The September 28 deadline may see a new head coach named before TT’s next Nations League match against Cuba on October 18.

The association’s notice said the new coach would be “responsible for overseeing all aspects of the team’s performance, including developing and implementing training programmes, managing game strategies, and fostering player development.

“The head coach will work closely with assistant coaches, medical staff, and team management to ensure the team’s success on and off the field.”

TTFA listed the coach’s key responsibilities, which entail working cohesively with other professionals (physiotherapist, psychologist etc), open communication in a team environment and understanding tactical periodisation – “having the ability to be a role model and mentor athletes, ability to analyse tactical trends within elite football (formations and game principles) and to perform such other duties of a technical nature as may occasionally be assigned to him by the association.”

TTFA also outlined the required roles and responsibilities of potential candidates, which involve both tactical and managerial duties aimed at achieving success on the international stage.

Some of the other responsibilities are:

Tactical and technical leadership

Game strategy: Developing game plans and strategies tailored to upcoming opponents. This includes formation, style of play and specific tactical adjustments.

Training sessions: Designing and conducting training programmes to improve the team’s performance, fitness and technical skills.

Player selection: Identifying and selecting the best players from the available pool of talent, considering form, fitness and suitability to the team’s strategy.

Team management

Squad rotation and selection: Balancing the squad by managing injuries, suspensions and form, while ensuring a competitive team for each match.

Motivation and mentorship: Keeping players motivated and focused, both on and off the pitch, while managing egos and personalities within the squad.

Communication: Maintaining clear lines of communication with players, staff, and management, explaining tactical decisions and expectations.

Scouting and talent development

Player development: Monitoring domestic leagues, youth academies and international competitions for potential talent to integrate into the national team.

Scouting opponents: Analysing opponent teams’ strengths, weaknesses and tactics to devise counter-strategies.

Administrative duties