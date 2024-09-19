Similarities between Trump and Kamla

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar - Lincoln holder

THE EDITOR: As the US presidential election campaigns heat up, I, like most Trinidadians/Tobagonians, am paying close attention to it. In doing so I find myself naturally finding similarities with our own political circumstances and even with the positions, styles and policies of some of the candidates.

I have compiled a series of observations, which appear too uncanny not to share, between our Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, a former prime minister vying to reclaim the position, and former US president Donald Trump, who is also in a similar fight to regain his lost office.

Anti-vaccine sentiment

Most recently, at a Monday Night Forum, Persad-Bissessar attacked the covid19 vaccination drive by the Government, claiming that hundreds of thousands of people were given “fake vaccines.” This was met with widespread condemnation and rebuke, not only from the Minister of Health, but also from her own parliamentary colleague, Dr Rai Ragbir.

An anti-vaccine sentiment is prolific among the Republican base, who are staunch Trump supporters. They have been known to spread false narratives such as vaccines cause autism and that they are poisonous, all of which have been thoroughly discredited by the scientific community.

The double down

Dictionary.com’s definition of the phrase “double down” is, “to strengthen one's commitment to a particular strategy or course of action, typically one that is potentially risky.” If Trump is the king of the “double down,” then Persad-Bissessar is the queen.

Trump is known for stating a controversial position or idea, drawing harsh criticism, then repeating it more vigorously.

In the same example of fake vaccines, Persad-Bissessar’s initial comments drew harsh rebuke from many quarters. Her response was a classic double down. She repeated it in Parliament, stated that there will be no apology and indicated she will be taking the Minister of Health to task at the next Monday night forum.

Similarity of policies

It is uncanny the similarities I have noticed between the policy positions of Trump and those now touted by the UNC. For example, the Republican Party and Trump are staunch right-to-bear-arms advocates. Their policy position advocates the proliferation of firearms across the country with limited restrictions.

Interestingly, I have seen the UNC recently adopt a similar policy position, promising ease of access to firearms, which others have raised concerns about.

At the core of the Republican economic policies is something called “trickledown economics,” which involves cutting taxes, especially for the wealthy, and the benefits will trickle down to the middle and lower class. This has been tried, tested and largely discredited by economists as only increasing inequality.

Trump’s economic plan is based on tax cuts and does not deviate from the Republican philosophy. I took a basic review of the UNC’s manifesto promises and at the core of the plan is, not surprisingly, tax cuts. Interestingly, nothing is said about replacing the revenue that will be lost as a result.

With reports that strategists such as Cambridge Analytica and their affiliates worked with both the Trump and the UNC teams, it may not be surprising that I am noting similarities in strategies and policies.

Whether by coincidence or not, in an election cycle the discerning voter, both in the US and in TT, must scrutinise these policies and assess their impacts on their current and future circumstances.

VYASH NANDLAL

Carapichaima