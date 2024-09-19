Securities and Exchange Commission hosts prize-giving

Front row, from left, Sylvester Lutchman, Alejandro Andalcio, Samantha Beharry, Tenisha Ochoa, Alyssa Kumar and Shantee Lalla. Back row, from left, UTT lecturer Dinesh Soodeen, UTT member Donica Mahabir, TT Securities and Exchange Commission CEO Kester Guy and the exchange's manager of corporate communications Ellen Lewis. - Photo courtesy TTSEC

THE TT Securities and Exchange Commission (TTSEC) hosted a prize-giving ceremony on September 16 for the winners of its inaugural virtual investing competitions – JAVA Mini Quest and Big Up You Mini Quest.

The ceremony took place at the commission's International Waterfront Centre, Port of Spain offices.

A press release said that both competitions utilised the exchange's interactive stock market simulation gaming platform, InvestorQuest-TT.com, or IQTT and were executed over the periods July 29-August 16, and August 19-September 6.

The IQTT is a free investing gaming platform that allows the public to trade in virtual and fictitious stocks, bonds and mutual funds to further assist in their investing journey.

JAVA targeted nationals between 13-19 years and attracted 138 players, while Big Up You, which was geared towards adults 20 years and over; attracted 388 participants for a total of 525 players. The top three gamers from each leaderboard were selected as the overall competition winners.

The winners in each category are as follows:

Java Mini Quest

First place went to Alyssa Kumar who won a Samsung tablet and $2,500 to invest. She is a Form 4 pupil of Bishop Anstey East High School.

Second place went to Samantha Beharry who won a Samsung tablet and $2,000 to invest. She is an Upper 6th Form pupil of San Fernando Central Secondary.

The third place winner was Tenisha Ochoa who won a Samsung tablet and $1,500 to invest. She is a Form 5 pupil of Cowen Hamilton Secondary School.

Big Up Mini Quest

First: Sylvester Lutchman, won $5,000 to invest; Second place: Shantee Lalla, won $3,000 to invest and; Third place: Alejandro Andalcio who won $2,000 to invest.

In delivering the keynote address at the ceremony, TTSEC chief executive officer Kester Guy said, “Gamification as demonstrated through IQTT, is an effective way to promote practical understanding of trading and investment strategies in a real-world environment.

"By simulating actual market conditions, participants can safely experiment and learn how their decisions influence returns, without the fear of real financial loss. This practical experience is invaluable for those new to investing, providing the opportunity to gain confidence and competence in the marketplace.”

He added, “The TTSEC recognises the value of IQTT in improving financial literacy, and we plan to expand its use by hosting quarterly investing competitions.

"These ongoing competitions will offer more people the chance to engage with the platform, refine their investment strategies, and deepen their understanding of the securities market. We are committed to continuing to innovate, creating an environment that is both educational and enjoyable.”

When it was first launched in 2019, IQTT was the first stock market simulator developed in the Caribbean. It was developed by Caribbean Ideas Synapse.

In 2022-2023, the platform was redesigned and upgraded through a collaboration with the University of TT with modern gaming features including:

Dynamic Trading: Users buy and sell securities, manage a diverse portfolio, and react to market updates that reflect real-world economic impacts on stock performance.

Educational Resources: The game offers continuous learning through quizzes, daily investing tips, and direct links to educational materials and market summaries.

Realistic Broker Interaction: Players select from different broker-dealers, each with unique profiles and fee structures, mimicking the true costs and considerations of real trading.

Dinesh Soodeen, UTT's senior instructor (Mechanical, Manufacturing and Entrepreneurship Unit) said, “This platform, developed in collaboration with the TTSEC, is a testament to what can be achieved when institutions come together for a common educational purpose.”