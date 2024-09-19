Prisoner charged with making threatening video

A man jailed for murder has been charged with making a video recording inside prison without the written authority of the commissioner of prisons.

Dwayne Romany was charged on September 18 after he allegedly recorded a video in which he threatened the lives of prison officers and their families.

In the video, he also demanded that the Commissioner of Prisons make changes within the prison, or there would be “war.”

Romany was arrested in prison after a joint exercise by the police Special Investigations Unit investigators and prison officers.

DCP Intelligence and Investigation Suzette Martin led the investigation into the threats, and found Romany had recorded the video sometime between August 25 and September 10.

Martin said, in a media release the police take all threats against citizens seriously, especially those directed at members of the protective services.

“I want to strongly advise all perpetrators of crime to think twice before engaging law-enforcement officers in the execution of their duties, as your actions may result irreversible consequences.

“We are committed to ensuring that anyone who engages in acts of intimidation or violence or any crime – whether inside or outside prison walls – will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.”

Investigations are ongoing.