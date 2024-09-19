Not unlike boy who cried wolf

Prime Minister Dr Rowley - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: It is increasingly evident that Prime Minister Rowley and the PNM government are like the boy who cried wolf, consistently shifting blame for the country's challenges onto others.

Time and time again, when faced with criticisms, they point fingers at the Leader of the Opposition, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, and the UNC, creating a convenient scapegoat. And if that strategy fails, the blame is then cast onto the people of the country.

Our nation is grappling with rampant crime, deepening poverty, widespread injustice, inequality, and numerous financial scandals. All of this is occurring under the leadership of Dr Rowley and the PNM government.

It is disheartening to see that instead of accepting responsibility and making the necessary changes, they continue to deflect and distract, while the people suffer the consequences.

The people of TT deserve better. We need accountability, transparency, and real leadership that prioritises the well-being of the nation over political games.

CURTIS A OBRADY

Arima