Living abroad can be transformative

Spending time abroad can help develop your global awarness and broaden your perspective. -

Having spent the first 28 years of my life in Canada, I thought I had everything I needed for personal and professional success.

But it wasn't until I moved to TT, where I spent the last ten years, that I truly began to evolve.

My experience in the Caribbean gave me new perspectives, challenged my comfort zones and shaped me in ways that living in Canada never could.

Now, I am embarking on my next chapter, heading to Thailand to continue this journey of self-improvement and professional growth.

Through this process, I’ve realised that if you really want to add value to your home country, you must first go out and experience the world.

Learning from other countries and cultures is a powerful way to develop yourself and gain the knowledge necessary to make meaningful contributions back home.

Here are five reasons why spending a couple of years outside your home country can be transformative.

Develop global awareness

No matter how open-minded you are, staying in one place often leads to a limited perspective.

When you live abroad, you’re exposed to new ways of thinking, different systems of governance and alternative cultural values.

Whether it’s how other countries approach healthcare, education or entrepreneurship, every society has something unique to offer.

These insights broaden your understanding of the world and equip you with a more informed perspective, allowing you to think more critically and innovatively.

You begin to see the interconnectedness of global events and how they affect your home country.

Living in Canada for nearly three decades gave me a solid foundation, but it wasn’t until I moved to TT that I truly grasped the intricacies of culture, identity and the challenges faced by smaller economies. Each culture and environment you live in adds layers to your global awareness.

Grow personally through discomfort

Living abroad comes with its fair share of challenges – language barriers, cultural misunderstandings and the need to navigate unfamiliar systems.

These moments of discomfort force you to adapt and grow. You quickly learn how to rely on yourself, solve problems and develop resilience.

When you’re far from home, you’re out of your comfort zone, and that’s exactly where the most growth happens.

Moving from a first-world country like Canada to a small island nation like TT required significant adjustments.

Simple things, like the pace of life and doing business, were vastly different. But it was in these moments of discomfort that I found my greatest personal growth.

Now, as I prepare to move to Thailand, I know that the challenges will be different, but they will only push me to evolve further.

Learn new skills and adaptability

Different countries highlight unique skills, industries and values. Immersing yourself in a new environment forces you to adapt, gain cultural sensitivity and sometimes learn new languages.

In TT, I had to adjust my digital strategy to suit the Caribbean market, different from Canada.

My move to Thailand is motivated by a desire to enhance my skills in Southeast Asia’s digital landscape.

The knowledge I gain will benefit me and allow me to support others better when I return but also through my content.

Expand your professional network

One of the key benefits of living abroad is building a global professional network. Meeting people from different backgrounds opens doors to opportunities you wouldn't otherwise have.

These connections can lead to collaborations, partnerships or job offers.

During my time in Trinidad, I formed valuable relationships across the Caribbean, which gave me diverse opportunities I wouldn’t have had in Canada.

Now, heading to Thailand, I’m excited to expand my network and gain insights from a Southeast Asian perspective.

Bring value back to your home country

Finally, the ultimate reason for living abroad is the impact it allows you to have when you eventually return home.

By spending time in other countries, you gain knowledge, skills and ideas that your home country may not yet have.

You return with fresh perspectives and the ability to implement what you've learned in a way that benefits your local community.

Your experiences abroad can fuel innovation, helping your home country grow and evolve in ways it may not have considered.

After ten years in TT, I can confidently say that I’ve gained a deeper understanding of how small businesses can navigate digital strategies in developing countries.

I am now equipped to bring these insights back to other markets, including Canada.

Similarly, the lessons I will learn in Thailand will allow me to provide even more value to any country I choose to contribute to in the future.

So spending a few years outside your home country is one of the best investments you can make in yourself. It shapes you in ways you never expected, pushing you to grow personally, professionally and globally.

Keron Rose is a digital strategist who works with businesses to build their digital presence and monetise their platforms.

Learn more at KeronRose.com or listen to the Digipreneur FM podcast on Apple podcast, Spotify, or Google podcasts.