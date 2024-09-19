Hot-spell warning for Trinidad and Tobago

SEPTEMBER BLAZE: David also known as 'Swizzle Stickman,' pours a bottle of cold water on his face to cool down from the midday heat on High Street in San Fernando on September 17. The TT Meterological Service (TTMS) stated that there will be excessive heat in the month of September - Photo by Venessa Mohammed

TRINIDAD and Tobago is likely to experience unusually high temperatures, as the Meteorological Office has issued a hot-spell warning for the next five days.

The Met Office’s website said daily maximum temperatures will reach or exceed 34 degrees C in Trinidad and more than 33 degrees C in Tobago.

The yellow-level alert went into effect at noon on September 19 and lasts until 4pm on September 23.

The hottest time of day will be between 10 am and 4 pm.

“Maximum temperatures higher than 34 degrees Celsius are likely in cities, urban and built-up areas and 'feel-like' temperatures will likely range between 34 and 44 degrees Celsius.”

It said while TT has had hot days, the criterion for a hot spell – a period of five or more consecutive days – is likely to be reached or exceeded.

The right combination of high heat, tropical moisture and light winds could result in the rapid development of strong thunderstorms and heavy showers, mainly during afternoons.

The Met Office advised that people should wear appropriate clothing, stay hydrated and keep out of direct sunlight to avoid sunburn. It also suggested keeping appropriate windows and vents at home open at all times.