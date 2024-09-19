ERIC pilots European-stylefish smoking project

The North-east Tobago Unesco Biosphere Reserve is a place of outstanding natural and cultural heritage. Since centuries its communities depend on healthy marine ecosystems and a strong fisheries sector. However, these are threatened by global and local issues impacting livelihoods and biodiversity, a media release said.

Fishing is getting harder, fish sizes smaller, and often vendors make more money and take less risk than the fisherfolk. On top of that, fish is mostly sold without adding value and maximising local income, the release said.

With the support of Woodside Energy, the Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville (ERIC) has initiated a European-style fish smoking pilot project to redirect fishing pressure from endangered fish species (eg snappers, groupers, parrotfish) to sustainable ones (yellowfin tuna, amber cavalli), add value to fishing products locally, and involve more women in to the fishing sector as such contributing to an improved regenerative blue economy in Tobago, the release said.

ERIC’s fish smoking team was meticulously trained by Michael Wickert of Glut&Späne, who holds an MSc in Fisheries and Aquaculture and is one of Germany’s most renowned fish smokehouse masters, a professional fisherman and well-published author on fish smoking, the release said.

Using only fast-growing open ocean species of mature size and caught by handline, fish is expertly smoked using sustainable hardwood and local herbs, delivering a juicy, mild flavour and ensuring the highest quality and authenticity in this ready-to-eat product, the release said. All participating staff has current food badges and maintain high sanitary and cooling standards that are consistently monitored on the way to the consumer, ERIC said.

The smoked fish does not need further preparation but can go straight from the fridge as a starter with crackers, cream cheese, salad, or toast, as a main course with rice, fried vegetables, or pasta, or for a fancy roll or an open sandwich, offering an astonishing Caribbean-European fusion culinary experience, the release said.

Once successful, it is the hoped that other North-east Tobago entrepreneurs, especially women, will be able to receive the same expert training, pick up the opportunity, and create their own line of a similar nature with distinct flavours for each community, ERIC said in the release.

For more info: Environmental Research Institute Charlotteville, c/o Man-o-War Bay Cottages, Charlotteville, Tobago, www.eric-tobago.org, e-mail: info@eric-tobago.org, 1-868-788-3550, +40-176 41906737