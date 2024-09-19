Cyclists Adam Alexander, Alexi Ramirez pedal to national criterium crowns

Trinidad and Tobago pro cyclist Alexi Ramirez. - (FILE)

Adam Alexander (Raiders Cycle & Multisport) and US-based pro road cyclist Alexi Ramirez (Heatwave) were crowned national men's and women’s elite criterium champions at the National Championships on September 15.

Alexander won the 2024 title ahead of second-place PSL cyclist Akil Campbell and fellow Raiders rider Liam Trepte in third.

Rounding off the top five were Enrique De Comarmond (Heatwave) and Tariq Woods (Evolution Cycling Academy) respectively.

In the women’s ten-lap, Ramirez topped the field ahead of runner-up and clubmate Cheyenne Awai while bronze went to Marsha Trepte of Raiders. The Arima Wheelers pair of Adrianna Seyjagat and Alexia Wilson rounded the top five.

Double Junior Pan American Champs silver medallist Makaira Wallace (JLD Cycling) was crowned national junior female champion ahead of second place Renelle Bernard (Madonna Wheelers) in the eight-lap event.

In the male equivalent, Raiders’ Jadian Neaves was best over 14 laps ahead of silver medallist Chadi Dixon (Rigtech Sonics).

Other Results

Juvenile Female 6 laps - Kylie Young (Madonna), 2. Naomi Garcia (JLD), 3. Cassidy Samaroo (Madonna)

Juvenile Male 6 laps - 1. Kafele Desormeaux (Arima), 2. Trishton Jaichan (PSL), 3. Stephan Mangroo (PSL)

Masters 40-49 - 1. Colin Wilson (The Braves), 2. Richard Balthazar (Evolution), 3. Nicholas Thomas (Raiders)

Masters 50-59 - 1. Adam Montserrin (Raiders), 2. Rocky Hosein (Hummingbird), 3. Edward Nicholas Soong (Valkyries)

Masters 60-69 - 1. Mark Antonio (Unattached), 2. Stephen Aboud (JLD), 3. Michael Brown (Arima)