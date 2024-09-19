Crab-catcher found dead in Manzanilla

A Manzanilla man was left shocked when he stumbled on the body of a man who had died while hunting for crabs on September 18.

The body of Shurland Monroe, 45, was found around 7.15 am by a villager.

The villager called the police, who found Monroe’s body on a dirt track near the shore close to the old Manzanilla Fishing Centre.

Monroe was found wearing a brown coverall and black garden boots, lying on his back with a flashlight and a crocus bag filled with crabs next to him.

The district medical officer examined Monroe’s body but saw no marks of violence.

Monroe’s body was sent to the Sangre Grande mortuary for safekeeping until a post mortem can be done to determine the cause of his death.