Court approves extradition of ex-US Marine wanted for sex charges

The Hall of Justice, Port of Spain. - File photo

A COURT has approved the extradition of a former US Marine officer arrested on a provisional warrant on April 9 for a slew of alleged sex crimes in the US.

On September 19, acting Chief Magistrate Christine Charles said she was satisfied the US had met the requirements set out under the Extradition (Commonwealth and Foreign Territories) Act for the extradition of Farzan Mohammed.

Mohammed was committed into custody pending his extradition and advised of his right to apply for habeas corpus by October 3.

Charles dismissed Mohammed's arguments against his extradition and upheld those of the US.

Attorneys for the US said all the statutory requirements had been met and the record case was admitted into evidence without objection.

Senior Counsel Ravi Rajcoomar, along with Ryan Rajcoomar and Netram Kowlessar, also pointed out Mohammed's identification, in the form of a US and Trinidad and Tobago passport, as well as a Florida driver's licence, was not challenged at the extradition trial. The US also supplied fingerprint evidence to convince the court Mohammed was the fugitive being sought in Philadelphia.

Officers of the Southern Division Task Force arrested Mohammed, 36, in Diamond Village, near San Fernando. He was taken to his home in Princes Town, where a search warrant was executed, his attorneys said in a pre-action protocol letter.

He was then taken to the Marabella police station and the Besson Street Police Station, Port of Spain, on April 10.

Mohammed is accused of trafficking a child, sexual penetration of a child, sexual touching, inciting a child to engage in sexual activity by making promises of payment and gifts, sexual gratification by causing a child to watch pornographic photographs and videos; engaging in child pornography by making the 16-year-old make pornographic videos; and exposing a child to pornography, among other related charges. The alleged incidents took place between 2022 and 2023.

A police press release on April 10 said the operation which led to Mohammed's arrest was led by Snr Supt Soodeen and supervised by acting ASP Ramlogan, who collaborated with Sgts Joseph and Mason and Cpl Mitchell.