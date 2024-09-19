Boat engines, fishing rods stolen from Cocorite Fishing Facility

MOORED: Fishing pirogues moored in choppy seas off the Cocorite Fishing Facility on July 1. - Photo by Faith Ayoung

Thieves broke into the Cocorite Fishing Facility between September 17 and 18 and stole boat engines and fishing rods worth almost $40,000.

The two victims told police they put a padlock on their locker rooms there at around 5 pm on September 17 and left.

One of them received a phone call around 1.30 am on September 18 and went back to the facility, where he saw the door to his locker room open and the padlock and latch missing.

He checked the room and realised five fishing rods and reels worth $25,000 had been stolen.

The other victim said he received a phone call around 3.35 am on September 18, went to the facility and saw his padlock had been cut and was lying on the floor.

He went into the room and saw a 3.3hp Mercury boat engine worth $1,000, a 6hp Yamaha Outboard boat engine worth $3,700 and a 25hp Yamaha engine worth $10,000 were missing.

Both victims said they were told a group of five masked men were seen on the compound stealing items.

WPC Juman is making enquiries.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to call Crimestoppers at 800-TIPS or contact the nearest police station.