Sou Sou Lands community shocked as cops kill two suspects at Tobago guesthouse

KILLED: Rezin Quashie -

TWO MEN wanted in connection with several car thefts and shootings in Tobago were killed by police who swooped down on a guesthouse in Sou Sou Lands on September 16.

The men have been identified as Rezin Quashie and Hakeem Anderson, both of Golden Lane.

A police report said that around 6.06 pm, a party of officers assigned to the intelligence team and CID, based at the Shirvan Road Police Station, went to Roy’s Island Guest House, after learning that the suspects were armed at the location. Businessman Roy Stewart owns the guesthouse.

As the officers entered the apartment, the report said, the men drew their guns and pointed them at the officers.

Police said in keeping with the use-of-force policy, and believing their lives were in danger, they shot at the men, injuring them.

The officers took them to the Scarborough General Hospital but they were pronounced dead on arrival.

An AR-15 rifle with 29 rounds of 5.56mm ammunition and a revolver with four rounds of .38 ammunition were recovered at the scene.

Ag ASP Bharath is investigating.

There has been an unprecedented surge in murders in Tobago with a record 22 for 2024. Gang violence has been a main factor behind the murders with several shootings around the island.

On August 8, Chief Secretary Farley Augustine suggested, as an anti-crime initiative, that a database be started to keep track of all the guests on the island.

He said, "This database is to allow us to have, in real time, information on who is staying where. The reality is that those with the propensity to commit crimes are very mobile, they tend to rent three to five places around the island and they move about quite often.”

Newsday called Stewart on his cellphone for a comment but he said he was busy and would return the call. He did not, up to press time.

During a visit to the residential area on September 17, all was calm.

An elderly male resident, who did not want to be identified, said he had only heard about the shooting but did not know exactly what happened.

He said Sou Sou Lands has traditionally been a safe area with no major criminal activities.

“Now it look like nowhere, no community is safe any more from criminals,” he said.

But he was glad the police was able to “deal” with the men.

“You have to make some of them an example. That is the only way things might start to change.”

The resident also advised people to “fight the criminals” with prayers.

Another resident said Tobago was becoming “a scary place.”

She said, “It (crime) coming on your doorstep now. We never accustomed to this type of thing here.”

The woman said it was unfortunate that the police felt the need to kill the young men.

“I don’t know the details but there must have been a reason why they killed them.”

Asked if she feared for her safety, she said, “I am aware of what is taking place in the country. I will just take my precautions but I have no intention of living in fear.”

Commenting on the shooting, Terance Baynes, assemblyman for Bethel/New Grange, lamented that too many young men are being lured in a life of crime and violence.

He said while many people may blame unemployment and dysfunctional family structures for the trend, this is not always the case.

Baynes claimed since becoming the representative for Bethel/New Grange in 2021, he has found jobs for more than 120 young men from the area.

“While a lot of the jobs may not have been ideal, that has not done anything significant in terms of the change of behaviour and people’s inclination to engage in these kinds of activities that are detrimental to the society,” he told Newsday.

“So it seems as if there is this culture, whatever is driving it, that is there. A lot of these guys are working, So we have to now try to ascertain what is the real driver for people to engage in gang-related activity or just nefarious activity in general.”

Saying there can never be enough social intervention programmes in communities, Baynes said the Bethel area, in particular, “has traditionally been a kind of high-needs area.”

He recalled doing a music video which involved some of the young men on the block “just to let them know there is more to life than all of this badness.

“I don’t know if that yielded anything significant. But as an area representative you have to do what you can with the resources that are available, to see what kind of intervention you can bring to your community.”

Baynes said Tobagonians are very concerned about the gun-related violence that appears to be taking over the island.

“All human life generally is sacred so I think the average person is always concerned when a life is lost.”

Fearing the island has become a soft target, he observed the perpetrators are becoming more brazen.

“There is a kind of disregard, fearlessness, insensitivity, heartlessness, in some cases, and there is no regard for human life.”

Baynes said the police must enhance their crime-fighting strategies so that the population can feel safe again.

He said the police must inspire confidence in the population so that people will be more inclined to share information that could help to reduce crime.

Minority Leader Kelvon Morris said killings involving mostly young men cannot be the norm.

“The fact that young men are being lured into crime and are able to access high-powered rifles with such ease is deeply alarming,” he said.

Morris said Augustine cannot abdicate his responsibility to ensure the safety of the island and its people.

“Guns are not manufactured here so how are they getting into our communities.”

He said the THA must step up their efforts at the community level to engage and protect the youth.

Morris commended the police officers for their swift action, which, he said, may have saved the lives of innocent Tobagonians.

“But we cannot continue to allow this violence to fester unchecked.”

Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce president Curtis Williams said he was shocked at the calibre of weapons on the island.

“This is very much shocking to know that these type of weapons are on some of the criminal elements in Tobago,” he said.

Williams said police officers do not have an easy task.

“We are dealing with high-powered weapons. So use of force will have to be equal or even more than dealing with a normal citizen just traversing the streets of Scarborough.”

He said the police exercises are expected to continue until and during the upcoming carnival from October 25-27.

“So we hope that everything goes well in terms of the investigation and we get the feedback accordingly. I look forward to the outcome of those exercises.”