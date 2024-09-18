Shania hits back at Terrance, wife: Send your proof

Letter from attorneys Boodoo, Balkaran & Associates asking the public to stop sharing video of Terrance Ramsaroop and Renee Boodram-Ramsaroop. The couple has since sent a legal letter to a woman named Shania Shah demanding an apology for allegedly sharing the video. -

Attorneys representing a woman featured in the viral video involving a policeman and his wife have written to the couple's attorney asking them to provide all the relevant and necessary information to support their claim.

The four-page letter, dated September 17, was signed by attorney Jerry Boyer and addressed to attorney Roshni Balkaran of Boodoo, Balkaran and Associates of Ramsaran Street in Chaguanas.

Boyer and his brother, attorney Terry Boyer, represent Shania Shah.

The attorneys are requesting full disclosure of the preaction protocol letter dated September 14 sent to their client.

The couple – Terrance Ramsaroop and his wife Renee Boodram-Ramsaroop – through their attorneys, accused Shah of "destroying" their marriage.

The couple's attorneys also called on Shah to apologise for the unauthorised reproduction of the video that shows an exchange between the couple and his relatives over Ramroop's alleged extramarital affairs.

The Boyer brothers charged that from what they were told, the Cunupia police visited Shah's home in marked vehicles, dressed in uniform and armed with guns, to deliver the preaction protocol letter.

"Undoubtedly, this is an act of utilising state resources for civil pursuits. Our client and her family are now fearful due to the intimidating tactics deployed. We also note consequentially that your client, Terrance Ramsaroop, is attached to the Cunupia Police Station," the letter said.

In a separate letter from the one sent to Shah, Balkaran warned the public against sharing the video and further accused Shah of sending explicit messages to Boodram-Ramsaroop via Facebook.

Boyer wrote back, "We note, through your correspondences, among other things, you represent that a forensic analysis of your client Renee Boodram-Ramsaroop's mobile phone validated your client's instructions that a six-minute video recording recorded by her was only shared with our client.

"Additionally, it is asserted, without more, that our client had engaged in conduct that amounts to harassment against Renee without specifying in detail the conduct you are alluding to."

Boyer said Balkaran did not attach any screen grabs or printouts of any communication via social media, text message, or other means evidencing Shah's conduct.

Boyer wrote: "In keeping with...practice direction, we ask that you urgently furnish us with a copy of the forensic analysis report and the details of the forensic analyst who conducted the examination, inclusive of his qualifications."

He also asked for further and better particulars of Shah's alleged behaviour which amounted to harassment, and screen grabs of all exchanges between Balkaran's client and Shah via social media and phone.

"Additionally, we request that copies of all other items electronic or otherwise not specifically requested but which will be relevant to the allegations and potential litigation be sent to us promptly so that we can fully advise our client," Boyer added.

Shah's attorneys said they are preparing a "comprehensive response" to Balkaran's letter and asked for their request for full disclosure be facilitated promptly.

The requested items are to be delivered to the Boyers' Chaguanas chambers.

"We demand that the intimidating behaviour towards our client and her family be discontinued immediately."