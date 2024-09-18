Queen show raises funds for 8-year-old with cerebral palsy

Queens of the Runway: India Ramlal, left, Kaleah Gabriel, first runner-up Jimaya Burnett, winner Delece Rabathaly, second runner-up Kaila Fiddler and Faith Grant on September 15 at the Naparima Bowl, San Fernando. - Yvonne Webb

SIX amazing young women took to the stage at Naparima Bowl, San Fernando, to compete in a pageant aimed at bringing awareness of cerebral palsy.

One of them, Delece Rabathaly, an upper six form performing arts student of Holy Faith Convent Couva, was crowned Queen of the Runway. She pledged to do her part over the next year of her reign, to bring focus to people afflicted with this disability.

The event was held to raise funds to assist eight-year-old Tylon Chinapoo who was born with cerebral palsy.

Cerebral palsy is caused by abnormal development of part of the brain or by damage to parts of the brain that control movement. This damage can occur before, during, or shortly after birth.

The delegates competed in three categories – talent, cultural wear and evening gown on September 15.

Rabathaly, 18, who is a dancer, copped the best talent segment in the special prize category with an African-inspired piece.

Jimaya Burnett of Point Fortin was first runner-up and won the Miss Intelligent category. Burnett spoke about her mother being the person who inspires her.

Second runner-up Kaila Fiddler was awarded three special prizes – best cultural wear for her portrayal of Chinese culture, best evening gown, and was also declared the people’s choice.

Kaleah Gabriel was voted Miss Photogenic.

Entertainment was provided by singer Joshua Hinds and John Looney, pantomime by Odelle Miller, and saxophonist Sean Walters, who serenaded the queens.

Rabathaly, who represented San Fernando in the second annual Queens on the Runway competition, said having a relative who was diagnosed with a similar condition, she is aware of the challenges patients and their parents face in meeting their needs.

For that reason, Rabathaly, who has been entering pageants since she was a child, said winning this time around, is much more meaningful knowing the cause which the sash and crown represent.

“When the organiser of the pageant reached out to me to participate and I was told the full story behind the show, I did not hesitate.”

She was thrilled to be part of something so worthwhile.

“Winning this pageant entails much more than a crown and a sash, it embodies qualities of compassion as well as confidence, intelligence, building community through advocacy.

“Winning feels good, but it feels even better knowing what it is for.”

Queens of the Runway, presented by Incredibly Bliss Styles, was held to offset medical expenses and equipment required by Tylon Chinapoo.

Tylon’s mother and the show’s promoter Tia Joseph Chinapoo told Newsday she and her husband, Abbae Chinapoo, are parents to two beautiful boys, Theone, 14 and Tylon.

The affliction has no cure, but the Chinapoo’s wants to give Tylon "a fighting chance of survival.”

“Tylon was born with cerebral palsy. He cannot walk. He cannot talk, he cannot do anything for himself.

“Cerebral palsy has no cure. Doctors say once we keep him in therapy he has a chance of survival. But therapy is very expensive, so I host fundraising events like this to offset the costs.

Therapy is very expensive, said Chinapoo, who is employed at the Naparima Bowl.

“One, half-of-an-hour session costs $350 and he is required therapy five times a week.

“I have travelled to different countries to try to get an operation to assist him, because Trinidad and Tobago is not giving it to me for free. I got all the tests done at no cost, but the surgery he requires was not done.”

In October, she and Tylon will fly to Florida where he will undergo intense therapy to ensure his bones are strong enough to endure an operation.

“He will be in physio and occupational therapy in Florida for ten days, at a cost of US$165 per day.”

Despite the drawbacks to the Chinapoos, a Christian family, Tylon is a blessing.

Nothing is too much to fulfil their dream and fervent prayer that one day, he will walk and talk and live a normal life.

“We love him and we strongly believe that one day we will have our hearts desire.”

Until then, she is taking one step at a time, to help her son while bringing awareness to this disease.

About Cerebral palsy

The National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke states cerebral palsy (CP) refers to a group of neurological disorders that appear in infancy or early childhood and permanently affect body movement and muscle co-ordination. Cerebral palsy is caused by damage to or abnormalities inside the developing brain that disrupt the brain's ability to control movement and maintain posture and balance. The term cerebral refers to the brain; palsy refers to the loss or impairment of motor function.

In some cases, the areas of the brain involved in muscle movement do not develop as expected during foetal growth. In others, the damage is a result of injury to the brain either before, during, or after birth. In either case, the damage is not reversible and the disabilities that result are permanent.

Cerebral palsy is the leading cause of childhood disabilities in the US, but it doesn't always cause profound disabilities. Someone with mild cerebral palsy may not need any assistance or may have slight problems, such as difficulty walking, while a person with severe cerebral palsy might need special equipment or lifelong care. The disorder isn't progressive, meaning it doesn't get worse over time and some symptoms may even change as the child gets older.

There is no cure for cerebral palsy, but supportive treatments, medications, and surgery can help many individuals improve their motor skills and ability to communicate with the world.