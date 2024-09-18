Princes Town boy to be charged with murdering fellow resident, 33

Adil Mohammed. -

POLICE from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Three, have been instructed to charge a 17-year-old boy from Princes Town with the murder of a fellow resident.

On September 18, Sabrina Dougdeen-Jaglal, the Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions, gave the instruction after reviewing a file on the shooting death of Adil Mohammed, 33, of Cemetery Street in Princes Town.

Once charged, the suspect, who cannot be named because he is a minor, will face a master in the South Criminal Court.

Supt Persad, ASP Maharaj, and Sgt Bridgemohan of the homicide bureau supervised the investigation that Cpl Griffith led.

Mohammed worked as a cesspool attendant at the Princes Town Regional Corporation.

The father of one was last seen alive on May 10 at around 5 pm when he left home in his Toyota Corolla.

He told a relative that he was going to buy barbeque and gas.

He never returned, and all calls to his cellphone went straight to voicemail.

A massive search was launched, which included relatives, the police, and members of the NGO Hunters Search and Rescue Team, led by Vallence Rambharat.

On the night of May 11, Mohammed's body was found near a bushy area where people dump rubbish, near Fairfield Road and Perry Young Road in Princes Town.

About a month before his death, Mohammed began working as a "PH" taxi driver in the Princes Town/St Croix Road area.

Police investigators held the suspect on September 16, and he was detained at the Booking Centre for Juveniles in South Oropouche.