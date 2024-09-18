Point Fortin man goes on trial for robbery, kidnapping

The new Princes Town Family Court and the Trinidad South District Court at Naparima/Mayaro Road in Princes Town. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

A POINT FORTIN man has gone on trial for a robbery and kidnapping more than a decade ago.

Clinton Roger Martin pleaded not guilty to the charges – robbery with violence; kidnapping; and false imprisonment – after being arraigned before Justice Lisa Ramsumair-Hinds at a judge-only trial at the Princes Town Family Court and District Court on September 17.

His alleged victim, Ricky Mahabir, who was waiting for a female friend at the Cap-de-Ville junction, Point Fortin, when he was robbed and kidnapped on January 24, 2010, was one of three witnesses who gave evidence at the start of the trial.

Mahabir, a police photographer, retired Sgt Saddiq Jhagroo and Cpl Kenrick Singh testified and the photographs of another police photographer were formally admitted into evidence.

Mahabir said he was cuffed on the back and head by his assailants. There were four of them in all.

He and his companion were bundled into his car and taken to a remote area, where Mahabir was beaten, his hands and feet bound and he was thrown into the bushes.

He heard the car leave and was left in the bush for about half an hour before the woman with him untied him and they got help from some hunters, who took them to the Santa Flora police station, after which he was taken to the Point Fortin hospital.

He saw his car a few days later at the Siparia police station.

“It was scrapped out,” he said.

He was also asked to identify his car’s certified copy. Mahabir also admitted he never saw Martin before the incident nor did he point him out at an identification parade.

Jhagroo said he questioned Martin in the presence of another police officer and he allegedly

said, “Officers, I sorry what them fellas do that girl, but I know where the car is and I will carry you and show you.”

This was at Martin’s home.

Jhagroo said he recorded Martin’s statement in his personal diary.

Jhagroo also said Martin took them to Morne Diablo, where they recovered Mahabir’s car, a white Nissan B15, which had no registration number, on a gravel track.

While there, Jhagroo said Martin said, “That is the car we take from the fella and the girl in Cap-de-Ville.”

Martin also allegedly told police he was not “signing nothing” since “that does come back to haunt you.”

Jhagroo said he made arrangements for a wrecker to take the car to the CID office in Siparia.

He said Martin was not threatened or induced and gave his utterances of his own free will, and insisted Martin was not beaten.

He said his diary was destroyed in a flood at his home.

The officer insisted Martin was present when officers recovered the car.

Singh also said he did not know Martin before and also heard what Martin told Jhagroo.

Charmaine Samuel is prosecuting. Public defender Stephen Wilson is defending Martin.

The judge will give her ruling on September 30.