Palmiste businessman on bail for fraud

- File photo

A PALMISTE MAN was granted bail with surety in the sum of $300,000 when he appeared before a magistrate on September 17 charged with fraud.

Eberneil Eron Bernard, 29, a businessman from Plum Street, Palmiste, was charged with fraudulent conversion in the sum of $175,000, fraudulent conversion in the sum of $75,000 and larceny in the sum of $22,300. The charges were laid in the Princes Town Magistrates' Court on September 17.

Bernard was granted bail and his matter was postponed to October 15.

As conditions of Bernard's bail, he is required to report to the San Fernando Police Station two days per week.

In a statement on September 18, police said several people reported that they given $272,300 to a man known to them. The money represented down payments for the importation, registration and delivery of various types of vehicles.

They realised the man was never in a position to do so and efforts to have the money refunded were unsuccessful.

Investigations were launched by officers of the Fraud Squad on September 13.

The exercise resulted in the arrest of one male suspect in connection with the matter.