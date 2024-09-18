Opposition storms out of Senate during debate

Senators Jearlean John, Jayanti Lutchmedial-Ramdial and David Nakhid at a sitting of the Senate, Parliament, Port of Spain, - File photo by Angelo Marcelle

OPPOSITION Senators unceremoniously left the Upper House chamber on September 17, during the debate on the Miscellaneous Provisions (Global Forum) Bill.

All Opposition Senators but Jearlean John left in vocal protest against their inability to finish the Opposition’s contribution to the debate.

All Opposition Senators but David Nahkid returned during the committee stage.

Senator Damien Lyder had just wrapped up the Opposition’s contribution, at which point Senate president Nigel de Freitas called Finance Minister Colm Imbert to deliver his closing remarks.

Imbert rose but was repeatedly interrupted, forcing the president’s intervention.

De Freitas stood and began to explain the rules of the debate, but he, too, was interrupted.

“The rules are very simple,” de Freitas said.

“The next person to debate must catch the eye of the chair. If the chair stands and no one does so, we call on the member who piloted the bill to wrap up. I have done so.”

As Imbert rose to continue, all Opposition Senators apart from Jearlean John exited the chamber, while making inaudible remarks.

De Freitas again intervened and said, “Senator Gopeesingh, if you’re leaving, leave in silence.”

After making more inaudible comments, another Opposition Senator said clearly, “We’re outta here!”

Gopeesingh, on his return to the Senate, was later ejected by Senate president Nigel de Freitas during the committee stage after repeatedly interrupting Finance Minister Colm Imbert, without de Freitas’s acknowledgement.

Imbert was addressing concerns raised by Gopeesingh and other senators about the delegation of powers for the new TT Revenue Authority when he was again interrupted.

Imbert complained to de Freitas and the president tried to mediate, when he, too, was interrupted.

“Senator Gopeesingh, I did not call on you to speak,” de Freitas said.

But Gopeesingh continued to interrupt, while his mic was muted.

“Senator Gopeesingh, Senator Gopeesingh,” de Freitas repeated, “I have not acknowledged you to speak.

“Silence, Senator Gopeesingh. Okay, Senator Gopeesingh, you left before; leave again.

“Senator Gopeesingh, please exit this chamber now,” de Freitas ordered.

Gopeesingh appeared to defy the order.

“Senator Gopeesingh, I have asked you to leave,” de Freitas said again, before instructing the martial to remove him.