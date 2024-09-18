Half-naked man found on pavement in San Fernando dies at hospital

AN unidentified and half-naked man who was found with blood on his head on the pavement in San Fernando on the night of September 17 died early on September 18.

The man, of East Indian descent, was believed to be a street dweller.

The police said around 11.25 pm on September 17, officers received a report of a disturbance at the corner of Keith and Harris Streets, San Fernando.

Officers responded and found the slim-built man of a dark brown complexion lying on the pavement in a foetal position.

He was wearing a black jersey and black socks with no visible injuries.

A pair of blue three-quarter pants and brown shoes were nearby.

He was alive but did not respond to the officers who tried to interview him.

He was taken to the San Fernando General Hospital by an ambulance.

However, a doctor declared him dead at 1.10 am on September 18.

An autopsy is expected to be done at the Forensic Science Centre in St James.

W/Cpl Cumberbatch is leading the investigation.

Anyone with information on his identity can call the San Fernando police station at 652-2858 or the nearest police station.

People can also call the police at 555, 999 or Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477).